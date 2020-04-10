Coronavirus: Genes May Explain Why Some Are More Dangerous Than Others

Jack Allard was the image of health.

The 25-year-old former All-American lacrosse player was working at the Bank of America in Manhattan when he fell ill.

A few days later, the doctors placed Allard in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator where he is awaiting experimental treatment at the University of Pennsylvania hospital in Philadelphia to help him fight. COVID19.

“Jack is one of the most tenacious, gracious and humble people I have ever coached,” said Peter Lasagna, lacrosse coach at Bates College.

“He’s a beloved young man everyone wants,” Lasagna told Fox News on Friday.

Allard’s case is not an anomaly.

While most of the critical patients for COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions, otherwise healthy young people also become seriously ill – and in some cases die – from a virus. strangely selective and misunderstood by scientists.

In the United States, approximately 38% of patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 are between 20 and 54 years of age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Right now, it’s a mystery why it is,” said Dr. Robert Green, Harvard Medical School professor and medical scientist who heads the G2P research program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Broad Institute.

“While healthy youth as a group are less likely to have severe COVID symptoms, they should understand that some of them will become very sick and even die from this infection,” said Green. “No one should assume that youth makes them invulnerable.”

So why does COVID-19 – a respiratory disease never seen in humans – attack some young people with great force while sparing others?

According to Green, the answers may lie in a person’s genes.

Thousands of scientists around the world are now turning to study the genomes of patients for DNA variations that may explain why some patients live and others die from the infection. Green and colleagues from Brigham Biobank General Mass in Boston are is part of a consortium from more than 100 centers and more than 300 scientists seeking to compare genetic markers with clinical outcomes in hundreds of thousands of infected patients.

One area of ​​interest is the ACE2 gene, which acts as a receptor for the virus – known to scientists as “SARS-CoV2”.

“Mutations in the ACE2 gene could influence the ability of the virus to recognize and infect a human cell,” said the molecular biologist. Dr. Daisy Robinton.

The ACE2 gene codes for a receptor protein that is found on the surface of many types of cells in the human body. SARS-CoV2 uses a “cutting edge protein” to attach to this receptor, and once attached, the virus infects this cell, according to Robinton.

“ACE2 is mainly found on human respiratory cells, which explains some of the symptoms we see, including dry cough and shortness of breath,” said Robinton. “However, ACE2 is also present on cells in the heart, cells in the gastrointestinal tract and even the cells that support olfaction.”

“This is partly why we see such a wide range of symptoms,” she said.

According to a report published March 27 in Science magazine, Dr. Philip Murphy, immunologist, from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said: “Variations in the ACE2 gene that alter the receptor could make it easier or more difficult entry of the virus into lung cells. “

Another curious observation: men die from COVID-19 at a higher rate than women, according to the data.

While there are many possible explanations for this – biological, environmental, cultural and behavioral – Green noted that the ACE2 gene is regulated differently in men than in women.

In addition to genetic variations of the ACE2 receptor, scientists are also studying whether certain types of blood make a person more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infection.

Robinton, citing early medical reports of the virus, said there may be a relationship between the ABO blood group and susceptibility to the disease.

“In this study of 2,173 patients in Wuhan and Shenzhen, China, people with type A blood demonstrated a significantly higher risk of acquiring COVID-19 compared to non-A blood groups, while people with Type O blood have a significantly lower risk of infection, “said Robinton.

Robinton cautioned, however, that these results are preliminary and have yet to be reproduced or published in a peer-reviewed journal.

As many unknowns continue to surround COVID-19, one thing is certain: scientists around the world are determined to fully understand the pathogenesis of the virus and all the risk factors – genetic and others – in order to be able to develop new drugs. that will effectively fight the disease that killed 17,925 people in the United States on Friday afternoon.

“What is truly inspiring is that scientists from all over the world from all disciplines come together in an extraordinarily cooperative and creative way,” said Green.