Coronavirus global death rate 3.4%, Olympics slow down potential

World Health Authority confirms new mortality rate on Tuesday Coronavirus 3.4% worldwide. Japanese Olympic Minister said possible 2020 Summer Games Tokyo may be late.

Tedros Adhanom Gebreesas, head of the World Health Organization, announced the increase at a media briefing. In comparison, seasonal flu mortality is “much less than 1%,” he said.

“While many people around the world are building immunity to seasonal influenza strains, COVID-19 is a new virus that is immune to everyone, meaning that more people are more susceptible to infection, “Severe illness occurs.” “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal influenza generally accounts for far less than 1% of those infected. Is dead.

There are more than 90,000 new coronavirus cases in at least 70 countries. More than 3,100 deaths have been reported worldwide, including nine in the United States and nine in Washington.

Tedros added that COVID-19 is a more deadly and unique virus, but it does not spread as easily as influenza.

“This virus is not SARS, not MERS, not influenza. It is a unique virus with unique properties,” he said. “In the flu, people who are infected but not already sick are the main cause of the infection, and it seems unlikely in the case of COVID-19.”

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan reached the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, of which 706 were on a Diamond Princess cruise ship. To date, 12 people have died from the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Iran temporarily released 54,000 prisoners

Minister Hashimoto has indicated that the Olympics may be held later this year and need not start on the scheduled July 24 date.

According to the Japan Times, Hashimoto told Congress, “The IOC has the right to cancel a match only if it was not held in 2020.” “This can be interpreted as meaning that the game can be postponed as long as it takes place during the calendar year.”

The Minister’s proposal was quenched by Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic Committee, during a Council meeting in Switzerland.

“We will have the game on July 24,” he said. paper.

New cases fell again in China on Wednesday, with only 119 reported. The country had 99 percent of the world’s infectious diseases as of last month, but the number is now 95 percent.