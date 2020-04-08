Coronavirus Harms Poor People Around the World, Cutting Aid Sources

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

The devastation caused by the coronavirus Pandemic across the developed world includes cutting into financial lifelines for people across the south of the world.

the world Bank estimates that a record $ 529 billion was transferred to developing countries through official channels in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available. Billions more have been displaced without being registered. Many of these remittances are sent home by people who work in jobs or service occupations, such as day work, who do not have a monthly pay check and who are most affected by the downturn. worldwide. Some also come from illegal immigrants ineligible for part of the massive aid provided by advanced economies.

With the closure of the coronavirus industries, many workers in Western economic centers can no longer afford to send their $ 50, $ 100 or $ 200 a month to the developing world. The shock waves push their loved ones to despair.

Through Africa, where remittances have increased to exceed foreign aid and foreign direct investment, and some $ 82 billion has flowed in 2018 alone, millions of people have already felt the pinch. A money transfer company Europe sending funds to Africa saw an 80% drop in volume in a single week, Center for Financial Inclusion said last month.

Remittances represent more than 5% of GDP in at least 13 African countries, sometimes much more, the Brookings Institution said last month. Kenya’s remittances are now its main source of foreign exchange, its president said in December. More than a third of all remittances to Africa come from the European Unionand other important sources are North America, Gulf countries and other African countries. Informal remittances, although not tracked by the World Bank and other data, are estimated to be the source of billions of dollars more.

central America, a region highly dependent on US remittances, could see a 20% drop from $ 23.9 billion last year to $ 19.12 billion this year, said Jonathan Menkos, director of the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies.

In all Latin America and the Caribbean, US remittances could drop 7 to 18 percent this year, compared to last year’s total of $ 75 billion, according to the Washington-based Inter-American dialogue.

“It’s a wide range, and the biggest drop can be more accurate, unfortunately,” said Dr. Manuel Orozco, director of migration, remittances and development at the think tank.

Asia is the largest recipient of remittances worldwide, with India achieving the highest amount in the world in 2018 with $ 79 billion, followed by China at $ 67 billion, according to the World Bank. The Philippines is also among the top five recipients of remittances.

In India, the state of southern Kerala accounts for almost 19% of total remittances to the country. Tens of thousands of public servants work in various Golf’s country and send money home. The local economy dependent on tourism has been severely affected by the blockage of 21 days across India and families who depend on remittance money are increasingly concerned.

