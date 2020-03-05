Coronavirus has been mutated at least once and a second strain has been detected: Study

of New coronavirus Infecting thousands of people around the world may have mutated at least once. This means that there are two possible viruses that cause the disease.

Life sciences at Peking University and scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Shanghai Preliminary investigation found One strain of the virus (type “L”) was more aggressive, accounting for about 70% of the strains analyzed. The second type, “S”, was less aggressive, accounting for about 30% of the stocks analyzed.

Initially, researchers said that type L was “premature in Wuhan”, more prevalent in Chinese cities in Hubei Province, the epicenter. However, the stock has declined since “early January 2020.”

“Human intervention may have put more severe selective pressure on the L-type, which may spread more aggressively and more quickly, while evolutionary older and less aggressive S-types , The relative frequency may have increased due to the relatively weak selection pressure.

Researchers have found that different strains are more likely to have been caused by “ancestor versions,” or type S mutations in this case.

“The L type (~ 70%) is more common than the S type (~ 30%), but the S type has been found to be an ancestor version,” they said.

“These findings highlight the urgent need for more immediate and comprehensive research that combines genomic, epidemiological, and clinical symptom records in patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 2019. I support. “The study was” very limited. “