Coronavirus has “reactivated” more than 100 South Koreans who have recovered

More than 100 South Koreans who have fully recovered from the coronavirus have tested positive for the second time, as the country plans to relax the rules on social distancing, officials said.

The killer virus has “reactivated” a total of 116 patients, including 48 in the national epicenter of Daegu coronaviruses, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus may have been reactivated after staying asleep in patients, rather than re-infecting them.

The country reported last week 51 cases of patients tested positive after getting rid of the virus.

Jeong noted, however, that there have been no cases of relapsed patients transmitting the virus to anyone else, Yonhap News reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government would soon seek to lift some of the home stay directives, which are in effect until April 19 at least.

“We need a very cautious approach, because any premature relaxation of social distance could lead to irreversible consequences and we must deeply question when and how we will move to the new system,” he said. .

South Korea has confirmed more than 10,500 cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,447 patients cleared of the virus, officials said.

