Coronavirus: here’s what’s going on in Canada and around the world

The last:

The federal government is asking Canadians to cancel all non-essential international travel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government will present a “significant” fiscal stimulus package in the coming days.

President Donald Trump declares the national emergency.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Center warns of COVID-19 scams.

The Bank of Canada makes an unexpected rate cut.

The number of cases in Canada is approaching 200.

READ MORE: Here are the latest tips for Canadians on travel, quarantine and what to do if they have symptoms..

The federal government is warning against all international travel and limiting incoming flights as part of a series of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada has asked Canadians to postpone or cancel any non-essential trips outside the country.

“It is also important to remember that if you are traveling abroad, you may be subject to the measures of other countries,” said Dr Theresa Tam. “Your one-way trip can get a lot longer.”

Health officials across the country are urging people to do what they can to slow the spread of disease, and reduce the burden on the health care system.

In addition to avoiding international travel, these measures include hand washing, staying at home in the event of illness and social estrangement.

“It means avoiding crowded places and non-essential gatherings, consider shopping or taking public transport during off-peak hours and greeting each other with a wave or elbow instead of a handshake, a kiss or hug, “said Tam. “If possible, increase the social distance from others with two arms, about two meters.”

The government announced a series of measures on Friday, including asking travelers already outside the country to consider isolating themselves upon return, improving controls at airports, seaports, land and rail, limiting the number of airports where international flights can land. and prohibit cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking in Canadian ports until July.

Do not close the door at “other stages”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the government will announce a “significant” fiscal stimulus package in the coming days. “We will succeed together,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who had previously announced a Billion dollars COVID-19 economic package, decisions will be based on the recommendations of medical experts and top scientists.

“We are not closing the door on other stages, but we will make those decisions based on what science tells us.”

Trudeau was talking about his home, where he finds himself isolated after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said that he had no symptoms, that he felt “very good” and that he worked from home as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctor.

Earlier Friday, in an interview with Matt Galloway of the CBC, Trudeau said that his government was looking at “everything” and that Ottawa did not want people to worry about whether they could make rent or pay the grocery. It was not immediately known when all the details of this plan would be available.

In another interview with Radio-Canada, Trudeau said Friday that his government plans to close the border for certain international travelers.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Center has published a bulletin warning consumers of “COVID-19 fraud that has already started to occur in Canada”.

Fraudsters aim to “take advantage of fears, uncertainties and misinformation from consumers” around the epidemic, according to the bulletin. People should be on the lookout for scams ranging from private companies offering “quick” fake coronavirus tests or products claiming to treat or prevent the disease to “malicious email campaigns,” he said.

Schools Closing in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and New Brunswick

On Friday, Quebec, Manitoba and New Brunswick closed schools for an extended period to slow the spread of COVID-19. Ontario made the decision on Thursday.

In Quebec, all schools, universities, daycares and cégeps in the province will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, announced Prime Minister François Legault.

Legault, who talked about everything from closing schools to preparing the health care system, also called on Trudeau to limit the entry of foreign visitors to Canada.

Manitoba Schools To Close For Three Weeks, effective March 23, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said Friday at a press conference. The move will end classes a week earlier than planned for the spring break and prevent children until April 13 from getting ahead of COVID-19, he said.

New Brunswick public schools will close for at least two weeks from Monday. The closure will not affect child care, said Premier Blaine Higgs.

Ontario announced Thursday the closure of publicly funded schools March 14 to April 5. The school’s closure in Ontario – which takes two weeks before the next March break – was made on the recommendation of the province’s chief medical officer, the provincial government said.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Friday that Canada was in a “critical window” to deal with COVID-19. She said she spoke with her G7 counterparts, “and everyone is working as diligently as possible to contain the spread around the world.”

The number of cases is still increasing worldwide, but there have been signs of progress in the control of the new coronavirus, particularly in China, where the disease first appeared.

More than half of the 128,000 people infected worldwide have already recovered. Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever or cold, although severe symptoms, including pneumonia, may occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

Here is an overview of what is happening with COVID-19 in Canada, the United States, the global economy and some of the most affected regions of the world.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces with COVID-19 cases

Canadians should absorb pain in the short term and practice social distance to avoid the coronavirus, says Dr. Michael Gardam. 6:58

Schools are closing in Ontario and Quebec, while provincial officials in British Columbia. and Quebec warn residents against international travel. Even in provinces with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials are urging people to practice good hand hygiene and to take precautions, such as staying home when sick.

The latest news in Ontario is that schools are closing. The Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday that it recognizes that the closings will have a “significant impact” on parents, students and communities as a whole. But Doug Ford’s office said “this precaution is necessary to keep people safe.” Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario, where some stores are feeling pressure as worried shoppers flock, despite warnings not to engage in panic purchases.

In British Columbia, the best doctor in the province warns against all non-essential travel outside of Canada and recommends that major events be canceled. Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that people who leave the country and return to British Columbia. – including people traveling to the United States – must stay away from work and school for a period of 14 days. Many schools in the province are about to start a spring break scheduled for two weeks. While some parents are calling for a prolonged school closure, the province’s education ministry said on Thursday that the ministry is not considering this because the risk in schools is still low. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

In Alberta, jury trials by May 31 have been postponed and the best doctor in the province has asked to have the events of more than 250 people quashed. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

In Quebec, schools are closed for two weeks. The planned closings in Quebec come after Prime Minister François Legault presented his vast plan for the province, which included mandatory self-isolation for public sector workers traveling abroad and voluntary isolation for all other person having made a similar trip. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

Manitoba announced its fourth COVID-19 case on Friday. The province has said it will open screening centers in Winnipeg to increase testing for coronavirus. He also announced that schools will be closed for three weeks starting March 23. Find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Province of Saskatchewan reported its second suspected case on Friday – a person in his sixties who had traveled to Oregon. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

In New Brunswick, the highest medical official requests the cancellation of all events with more than 150 people. The province has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on in New Brunswick.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk associated with COVID-19 is low for the general population, but notes that it may change quickly. People over 65, with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions are at higher risk of “more serious consequences” if they contract the virus – which WHO says is benign for most people who contract it.

As of Friday evening, there were 198 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Several provinces and territories have yet to report any cases. Here is an overview of how these communities are responding to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has not reported any cases, however, the province said on Friday that it would require any public sector worker traveling outside of Canada to self-isolate for two weeks. Children leaving daycare centers or schools will have to do the same, the province said. To learn more about how Nova Scotia is preparing for COVID-19, click here.

P.E.I. has not reported any cases yet, but Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Dennis King announced that he would isolate himself and work from home as a precaution, since he was in Boston. Learn more about what’s going on in Prince Edward Island here.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From CBC News, Reuters and The Associated Press, last updated at 3:40 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday.

At a press conference in the White House, Trump said the declaration would free up to $ 50 billion US dollars for states and territories to use “in our common fight against this disease”.

The president said he asked all hospitals to activate their emergency preparedness plans and that the U.S. government would partner with the private sector to increase the availability of coronavirus testing – including testing flying – but also said that the US authorities did not want people to pass the tests if they did not need them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday evening that Democrats in the House of Representatives had reached an agreement with the Trump administration on a coronavirus aid package and would soon pass it.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating a multi-billion dollar package since Thursday to limit economic spinoffs in the United States.

Bill would provide free coronavirus tests, two weeks paid sick and family leave for people affected by the virus, expand safety net programs and increase federal support for Medicaid, according to a summary by the Pelosi office.

WATCH | How scientists at Johns Hopkins University follow COVID-19:

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University predicted the COVID-19 epidemic and are currently working to detect the virus. 2:03

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Friday that more tests will be available in the coming week, but officials should not wait before trying to mitigate the effects of the drug. virus.

“Over the next few weeks, for most Americans, what you will see is an acceleration of cases,” with the aim now “to blunt the increase in cases,” he said.

“The changes have been made and the tests will soon take place on a very large scale. All the administrative formalities have been reduced, ready to use!” the president wrote in a tweet.

Emptied schools and work stations have become vacant. Overcrowded gatherings were limited from New York to California, and dozens of cultural centers were closed. Disneyland and Disney World will close in the coming days. And sports fans could not cheer on their favorite teams from the safety of their living room since basketball, baseball, hockey and other leagues canceled and postponed games.

Here’s an overview of what’s going on in the business world

By Pete Evans and The Associated Press of CBC, updated at 3:15 p.m. ET

On Friday afternoon, the Bank of Canada lowered rates unexpectedly, lowering the central bank’s benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%.

The central bank had already lowered its rate to 1.25% at a meeting scheduled for March 4 to help counter the impact of the coronavirus.

“This unanticipated rate decision is a proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to the Canadian economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices,” said the bank.

European stocks abandoned most of the gains made during the day, only closing slightly higher on Friday after having suffered a huge decline the previous day.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index, which measures the main stocks across the continent, ended the day up 1.4%. On Thursday, it fell 11.5%, its worst percentage ever.

The British FTSE 100 closed up 1.7%, the German DAX 0.8% and the French CAC 40 1.8%. The Italian FTSE MIB gained 7.1%, not even half of what it had lost the day before.

Investor sentiment was somewhat helped by EU and state financial aid measures, including Germany and France.

The Toronto Stock Exchange gained ground on Friday Thursday after having had its worst day in decades. COVID-19’s fears led to liquidation, but a day later, buyers seemed to think that the market may have overreacted.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From the Associated Press, updated at 1:30 p.m. AND

The European Union urges its member countries to set up health screening procedures at their borders in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The EU executive commission said on Friday that measures could be taken at the borders inside the area of ​​26 countries where identity checks are not required or at the EU’s external borders.

The interior ministers of the 27 bloc member countries weighed the recommendations as they attempted to develop a unified action plan. The virus is now present in the 27 EU countries. More than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 1,000 people have died to date on the continent.

With Italy being the epicenter of the European epidemic, neighboring Austria and Slovenia have decided to restrict traffic at their borders, raising questions about the movement of food and medical equipment. But other countries, such as the Czech Republic and Poland, are also taking action.

“What we can do and what we need to do is implement medical screening measures,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In the hardest-hit Lombardy region of Italy, hospitals were swamped with sick and dead. Restaurants, cafes and retail stores across the country have closed due to personal movement, although grocery stores, pharmacies and markets have been allowed to operate.

WATCH | How social distance helps slow the spread of COVID-19:

Social distancing measures such as working from home, closing schools and canceling sporting events could lead to a decrease in new coronavirus infections. 1:54

France, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, Algeria and Slovakia have closed their schools and the most successful football team in Europe, Real Madrid, has quarantined all its players after a positive test

Spain, which faces an increasing workload, should declare a state of emergency. The Prime Minister said Friday that he would mobilize the military to contain new cases of the virus.

Danish lawmakers have approved a temporary law giving authorities the power to deny access to public places and shops and to force people to undergo tests. Estonia has declared “an emergency”, which means that there are no rallies in public spaces.

Here’s what’s happening in China, South Korea and Japan

From the Associated Press, updated at 7:30 a.m.ET

China, where the virus appeared at the end of last year, still accounts for more than 60% of global infections. But on Friday, he reported only eight new cases and seven deaths. More than 64,000 people have been released from hospitals.

With the workload slowing in China, the government was helping other countries with its expertise. A Chinese medical team was traveling to Italy, and excess supplies were sent to Iran.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the UN chief that his country wants to conduct joint research on drugs and vaccines and offer “as much help as possible” to countries where the virus is spreading. State media reported that Xi told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that economic and daily life is gradually returning to normal in China as a result of “strenuous efforts” at prevention and control.

South Korea reported 114 new cases and was nearly 8,000 in total. Authorities said 177 patients had been released from hospitals, healing the first day on Friday of more infections than the new infections since the country’s first patient was confirmed on January 20.

Japan, which has 675 cases – not counting the nearly 700 on the cruise ship Diamond Princess – on Friday passed a controversial law that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus epidemic breaks out. worsens in the country. Government officials in Japan have said there is no immediate plan to declare a state of emergency, but Abe is expected to make a decision based on the latest assessment by epidemic experts.

A community volunteer tells residents to get vegetables through a speaker in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province on Friday. China reported on Friday only 8 cases of coronavirus, with no new domestic infections outside the epicenter of Hubei province. (AFP / Getty Images)

Here’s what’s going on in Iran

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 7:30 a.m.ET

The total number of deaths in Iran from the coronavirus epidemic has increased from 85 to 514, an official with the Ministry of Health said on state television on Friday, adding that the total number of infections had increased by more 1,000 in the past 24 hours to 11,364.

Here is an overview of what is happening in certain regions of the world which have not experienced a large increase in cases:

Kenyan authorities say a woman has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case in the East African country. The patient had traveled from the United States via London, said the Minister of Health.

West and central African countries of Ghana and Gabon have also announced their first confirmed cases of the disease. Ghanaian Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said two returnees from Norway and Turkey were positive and isolated. The first case of virus in Gabon is that of a 27-year-old man who returned after his stay in Bordeaux, France.

Nepal has decided to suspend all climbing permits for Mount Everest – and all other peaks of the mountain nation because of the coronavirus. China has already closed its side of Mount Everest.

Pakistani authorities have quarantined about 4,000 pilgrims in tents and buildings in the southwestern border town of Taftan on their return from Iran, officials said on Friday.

The Indonesian government is announcing 35 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 69, including two toddlers. In Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world, the government has launched a campaign to clean up 10,000 mosques. The Minister of Religious Affairs called on each mosque to roll up the carpets and spray disinfectant, while urging Muslims not to shake hands or share a kiss on the cheek to avoid spreading the virus.

Here’s what’s going on in the sports world

From the Associated Press, updated at 10:35 a.m.ET

In the United States, it was announced Friday that the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the first men’s golf major of the year, has been postponed. Boston marathon organizers have announced that the April race has been postponed until September.

Earlier, the English Premier League was suspended until April 3 “at the earliest,” said the league, after three clubs put their gaming teams in isolation due to the coronavirus. The England cricket team will return home on Saturday after the end of their trial cricket match on 19 March.

The Greek Olympic Committee says it is suspending the rest of its torch relay due to the “unexpected crowd” that has gathered despite repeated requests from the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The International Olympic Committee said Thursday that the Tokyo Games were still underway on July 24. The Cross Country Skiing World Cup this weekend in Quebec City was canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic, ending the season. Earlier, the world figure skating championships scheduled for next week in Montreal were scuttled.