Coronavirus: Here’s what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Thursday

Prime Minister of Canada is expected to speak to the public again Thursday, one day after announcing an $ 82 billion COVID-19 response plan that includes measures ranging from wage subsidies and income support to a temporary stimulus children’s benefit program.

Justin Trudeau, who is still in solitary confinement after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, is scheduled to speak outside his home at 11:00 a.m.ET.

Trudeau also announced on Wednesday a joint agreement with the United States to close the border on non-essential travel, a move to restrict COVID-19 while allowing the flow of critical supplies between the two countries.

Canada and the United States are not the only countries to restrict border crossings. As the world responds to the pandemic, countries are introducing a series of measures to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Hard-hit Italy is still locked out as it struggles to slow cases and properly treat those infected. Australia and New Zealand recently announced wide border restrictions. And China, where the virus was first reported, said that while it is making progress against the virus, it is not yet clear.

The risk of new cases of coronavirus occurring in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the country’s epidemic, has not been eliminated and the risk of infection still persists at the community and clinic level, a a government official said on Thursday. Li Yang, an official from the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments at a press conference. They come after new local transmissions in China fell to zero on Wednesday.

There are more than 219,000 cases worldwide, according to a tracking site managed by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. For most of these people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus, but some infected people – especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions – are at greater risk of developing a more serious illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia declared state of emergency on Wednesday, a measure that allows the province to do things like secure supply chains. The province has previously declared a public health emergency, but Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the state of emergency was part of an “all on deck” approach to fighting the new coronavirus. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

In Alberta, Premier Says Social Distancing Will Probably Be Needed Until The End Of May, saying that the “speed” of the spread of the virus worldwide suggests “that we can expect this to pose a very real threat to public safety for at least two or three months”. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta, including the most recent from the Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Saskatchewan has also declared a state of emergency to combat COVID-19. The province has banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, said restaurants and bars must keep half their seats empty and that businesses that are allowed to stay open – including grocery stores, pharmacies, and stations -service – must have processes that maintain “one to to” – separation of two meters “. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba launched its first COVID-19 driving test site on Wednesday. The site, located in Selkirk, allows referred patients to drive and be screened. Then, if necessary, they can take the necessary test without getting out of their car. Manitoba has not yet reported community transmission, but the best doctor in the province says “we are very, very likely” to see community transmission as new cases are imported. To find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba, click here.

Ontario Minister Of Health Said The Province “Very Conscious” Of The Need To Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity after reports of wait times of up to four days for results. Christine Elliott said the wait is “not acceptable” and that the province is working to speed things up. Prime Minister Doug Ford raised the issue of panic purchases on Wednesday, saying the call to place limits on certain products is a decision for retailers, but one he is open to. To find out more about what’s happening in Ontario, click here.

Quebec announced its first death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The provincial public health director said that it was an elderly woman from the Lanaudière region who had been in contact with someone who had traveled. Although the woman had been in contact with someone who had gone abroad, Dr Horacio Arruda said that this did not mean that there was wider community transmission. “We are not there yet.” Arruda noted that just because the number of cases is increasing doesn’t mean “we are losing the battle”. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec here.

The Premier of New Brunswick urged the people of his province to be careful and adopt a social distance. Blaine Higgs said “this is not an exercise” and called on people to avoid things like dating and meeting up with friends. The province says additional nurses will hire a key telehealth line starting Thursday after complaints about long waits. To find out more about what’s happening in New Brunswick, click here.

Nova Scotia hospitals strictly restrict visitors, with the health authority saying “several people waiting in the corridors, family rooms or waiting rooms are not acceptable given the requirements of social distance.” There are some exceptions, especially with regard to end-of-life care, pediatric patients and women in labor, said the health authority. To find out more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia, click here, including details on more business closings.

P.E.I. asked non-core businesses to close as part of its plan to fight COVID-19. Things like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, hardware stores and auto repair shops can stay open, the Prime Minister said. Learn more about what’s going on P.E.I. here.

Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a public health emergency, and ordered the closure of several types of businesses – including gymnasiums, cinemas, arenas and bars. “This is an unprecedented period,” said Health Minister John Haggie on Wednesday. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L. here.

On Wednesday, no cases were confirmed in any of the territories, but the officials were still taking action. Nunavut said public health emergency, just like the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

As of 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, there were 727 suspected and confirmed cases in Canada, with nine deaths and 11 listed as recovered.

The suspected cases are people who test positive but are still awaiting confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. Not all provinces list figures for those who have recovered.

Ontario: 214 cases, including five listed by the province as resolved and one death.

British Columbia: 231 confirmed cases, including five recovered and seven deaths.

Alberta: 119 confirmed cases.

Quebec: 94 confirmed cases, including one recovered and one death.

Saskatchewan: 16 confirmed and suspected cases.

New Brunswick: two confirmed cases and nine suspected cases.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: three confirmed and nine suspected cases.

Prince Edward Island: a confirmed case.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Three suspected cases.

Canadian returnees: nine confirmed cases.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From the Associated Press, updated at 5:30 a.m.ET

Describing himself as a “war president” fighting an invisible enemy, President Donald Trump has invoked emergency powers rarely used to mobilize critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has also signed an aid package – which the Senate approved on Wednesday earlier – that will guarantee sick leave for workers who fall ill.

Trump has used his authority under the 70-year defense production law to give the government more power to run production by private companies and try to overcome shortages of masks, blowers, and other supplies.

However, he seemed to downplay the urgency of the decision, later tweeting that he “only signed the Defense Production Act to fight the Chinese virus only if we were to invoke it in the worst case scenario. the future”.

“I hope there is no need for it,” he added, “but we are all together!”

The mixed message came as Trump took a series of other extraordinary steps to stabilize the nation, its daily life suddenly and fundamentally changed.

The Canada-US border, the longest in the world, has been effectively closed, except for essential trade and travel, while the administration has pushed ahead with its plan to send relief checks to millions of Americans.

Trump has said he will expand the country’s diagnostic testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship in New York, which is quickly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, and another such ship on the West Coast. And the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions until April to help the growing number of Americans who are at risk of losing their jobs and running out of rent and mortgage payments.

But while Trump was making efforts to help the economy, the markets fell. Almost all of the gains made by the Dow Jones Industrial Average since Trump took office are over.

US President Donald Trump has said that no tipping point has suspended non-essential travel across the Canada-US border.

The administration’s announcements came during a day of rapid development in the capital, its empty streets contrasting with the whirlwind of activity inside the great spaces of the White House and the Capitol.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a second coronavirus response bill, which Trump signed on Wednesday evening. The vote was an unbalanced 90-8 despite concerns from many Republicans about a temporary mandate from a new employer to grant sick leave to workers who obtain COVID-19. The measure also aims to make the tests for the virus free.

Meanwhile, the administration has put forward its vast economic rescue package, which offers $ 500 million in checks to millions of Americans, the first to arrive on April 6 if Congress approves.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

Italy poised to overtake China in coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone blamed on the country’s large elderly population, its overwhelmed health care system and the delayed imposition of comprehensive lockdowns in the epicenter of Lombardy.

Italy registered on Wednesday 2 978 deaths after the death of 475 other people. Given that Italy has claimed an average of more than 350 lives since March 15, it is expected to exceed 3,249 people killed in China when Thursday’s figures are released.

Trucks in circulation on the A4 Dresden motorway, near Bautzen, Germany, Wednesday. The effects of the spread of the coronavirus are now also felt on the roads of Saxony due to border controls with Poland. (Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / The Associated Press)

The UN and Italian health authorities have cited various reasons for the high level of mortality in Italy, including its large population of elderly people, who are particularly susceptible to developing serious complications from the virus. Italy has the second oldest population in the world after Japan and the vast majority of deaths in Italy – 87% – were over 70 years of age.

In addition, almost all of the people who died in Italy suffered from one or more underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension or kidney failure.

Wednesday evening, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported nearly 71,000 cases, including 3,309 deaths.

Fearing a potential shortage of ventilators, a rural Canadian doctor arranged a solution.

The transatlantic cruise ship Costa Luminosa, which registered several cases of COVID-19 among its passengers, docked in the French port city of the Mediterranean, Marseille, Thursday morning. Over 1,400 people, including more than 75 Canadians, participate in the cruise. The French authorities have authorized the entry of the vessel and its stay up to four days under strict conditions. It is unclear whether passengers will be allowed to descend, given the current strict restrictions imposed in France in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe is working to slow the spread of the virus, with countries introducing a range of measures, including tighter border controls, school and business closings and plans to boost struggling economies.

The British government plans to introduce a bill to parliament on Thursday that will give the authorities more powerful powers to respond to the pandemic. The bill gives police and immigration officials the power to detain people and place them in appropriate isolation facilities if necessary to protect public health.

Here’s what’s going on in Asia

From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, updated at 7:00 a.m.ET

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stands at 80,928 on Thursday, with an overall death toll of 3,245 at the end of Wednesday, up eight from the previous day. In Hubei Province, there have been eight new deaths, the city of Wuhan accounting for six. Beijing on Wednesday recorded 21 new cases of infections from abroad, mainly people from Spain and Britain.

South Korea registered more than 150 new cases on Wednesday, Yonhap reported, claiming that most were in Daegu and Seoul. President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged $ 39 billion in emergency funding for small businesses and other stimulus packages to support the economy affected by coronaviruses.

Cases are also progressing in Japan, which reported 936 cases as of Thursday evening local time, not including the Diamond Princess cruise lines in quarantine.

Authorities in Taiwan have said they will ban most foreigners as the number of cases there increased from 23 to 100 on Wednesday, most of them being imported. In Indonesia, the president said the country should immediately scale up coronavirus testing to ensure more infections are detected. On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation experienced its largest daily jump of 55 infections, for a total of 227 cases.

Here are some other developments of COVID-19

