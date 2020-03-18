Coronavirus: here’s what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

An $ 82 billion federal economic stimulus package was released on Wednesday to help Canadian workers and businesses weather the COVID-19 storm – and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and the States United had agreed to temporarily close their common border non-essential travel.

In a speech to the nation, Trudeau said that workers who are not eligible for employment insurance can apply to receive emergency support benefits every two weeks for 14 weeks. He said candidates can include those who are quarantined or isolated, those who are sick with coronavirus infection, and those who need to care for someone with COVID-19.

The federal government will provide up to $ 27 billion in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus $ 55 billion to meet the liquidity needs of Canadian businesses and households through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy. economy, said Trudeau.

By mutual agreement, we will temporarily close our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump tweeted about the decision to partially close the border, and Trudeau then confirmed the unprecedented decision, saying it would affect tourists and buyers, but goods will continue to cross the border. during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to new spending, the government may make changes to the employment insurance program and upcoming tax deadlines, which will be released later this week.

Quebec gives a break to residents and businesses affected by the new coronavirus pandemic extend the tax reporting period, from April 30 to June 1.

“Tomorrow we will make another important announcement on economic measures to support Canadians as quickly as possible. By the end of the week, we will have more to say about the changes for the next tax season,” said Trudeau Tuesday.

“We are looking to give more flexibility to people to be able to make payments and to businesses to have more cash during this period,” he said.

Trudeau says financial supports are on the way for "millions of Canadians":

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a package of special financial supports is helping millions of Canadians and businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, TD Bank announced that the country’s six largest financial institutions “will also provide financial relief to Canadians affected by the economic consequences of COVID-19”.

TD says support will include deferred payments of up to six months for mortgages and “the ability to lighten other credit products.”

Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia On Tuesday, all states of emergency were declared to limit the size of public gatherings, with the number of cases in Canada increasing to 598, with eight deaths – seven in British Columbia and one in Ontario.

Efforts to slow the spread of the virus are intensifying as the number of cases worldwide approaches 200,000. There are currently more than 198,000 confirmed cases in more than 160 countries and nearly 8,000 deaths, according to the. Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. However, for the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus within a few weeks.

WestJet warning for recent flights

Westjet says some of its passengers may have been exposed to other people infected with coronavirus on 14 recent flights between February 28 and March 12.

The airline said on his website that public health officials recommend that people who sit in certain rows be self-isolated for 14 days after arrival and watch for symptoms, including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It indicates that passengers in the affected rows are considered to be in close contact with the infected and may be at risk of exposure.

WestJet says some of its passengers may have been exposed to people infected with the new coronavirus on 14 recent flights between March 12 and February 28. This is the number of flights aboard passengers that were then tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, tweeted Tuesday that about 42,000 people in Canada have been tested for the virus.

“So we’re fine, we’re progressing fast, but we just don’t have enough tests right now,” Canadian pulmonologist Dr. Samir Gupta told CBC News on Wednesday.

Learn more about the tests and first trials of COVID-19 vaccine:

Although concerned about the availability of ventilators in Canada, Dr. Samir Gupta is encouraged by the first trials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Canada performs about a fifth of the number of tests per capita than what has been done in South Korea, “so we have to get there,” said Gupta.

He said the Canadian healthcare system largely tests people who have symptoms of COVID-19, who have been exposed to someone who has the virus, or who have gone to hot spots. Ideally, the test would be available to anyone with cold symptoms, he said.

In the United States, the government is considering a stimulus package worth at least $ 850 billion, which could include sending direct payments to the Americans. Trump’s proposal would include US $ 250 billion for small businesses and US $ 50 billion for airlines.

Trump says Americans will defeat COVID-19:

President Donald Trump said that the Americans would one day remember this hour and say, " We won. "

The Trump administration is also considering a plan to push back all those who cross the border into Mexico illegally, two administration officials said on Tuesday, using the powers the president said they had during pandemics such as the coronavirus epidemic to mount what would be one of the most aggressive. tries to limit illegal immigration.

The plan is under study and no final decision has been made, officials said who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called the outbreak “defining the global health crisis of our time”, noting that testing is the top priority.

“You cannot fight a fire blindfolded, and we cannot stop this pandemic if we do not know who is infected,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test.”

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia is closure of all schools Prime Minister John Horgan announced indefinitely at a press conference on Tuesday, affecting students from kindergarten to grade 12. He followed an ad ordering all restaurants and bars in the Greater Vancouver area from close St. Patrick’s Day to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The British Columbia Tourism Association also warned that with empty hotels and restaurants across the province, the visitor economy could collapse without financial assistance from the government. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

A COVID-19 assessment center in Brampton, Ontario, is on Tuesday. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney declared a state of public emergency , prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. Participation in public recreational facilities will be prohibited, and he also advises against participation in events such as weddings and funerals. “This is a serious moment in our history, and COVID-19 will test us all,” said Kenney. “But I think I know this province is resilient and we are ready for the test.” Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta and visit this site for list of closings in Calgary.

Saskatchewan Postponed Publication of Full Version Budget 2020-21 . The opposition had asked for delay in the midst of the pandemic and market turmoil, which saw oil prices fall. The province also closed pre-K-12 schools, starting on Friday, although all parents who were able were asked to keep the children at home as soon as possible. In addition to schools, Saskatoon and Regina announced many closings , while the province is redesigning its 811 HealthLine to meet demand for telephone services. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba says all of the cases reported to date are related to travel. However, the province has imposed many restrictions, such as limiting visits to acute care centers to one visitor at a time and none to certain retirement homes. There are currently four dedicated test centers in Winnipeg and one in Thompson, with plans for more in rural areas soon. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Empty shelves are pictured at a Superstore grocery store in Richmond, British Columbia, Tuesday. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

On Tuesday, Ontario confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the province, a man in his 60s who was in close contact with an infected person. All province’s casinos are closed , and Metrolinx Reduces Services starting later this week. In Ottawa , the city’s best doctor, recommends that people cancel events and avoid going out for “non-essential” reasons, claiming that community transmission probably takes place in the city. To find out more about what’s happening in Ontario, click here.

Quebec postponed his tax season to ease the pressure on residents in the face of the fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic. The province – which declared a state of health emergency on Saturday – also increased its capacity for testing coronaviruses, from 1,600 to 6,000, starting on Tuesday. “We will do that – test, test, test,” said Quebec director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. Bars, clubs, gymnasiums and cinemas were closed over the weekend, and the provincial rental council suspended eviction hearings during the pandemic. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

On Wednesday morning, this passenger was seen walking near the WestJet counter at Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (CBC)

The New Brunswick government has sought to free acute care beds by displacing 65 seniors awaiting retirement home placement outside hospitals. Prime Minister Blaine Higgs announced tuesday this decision was to make way for an anticipated influx of patients with COVID-19 and for the elderly to be temporarily transferred to a nursing home less than 100 kilometers from their permanent address. To find out more about what’s happening in New Brunswick, click here.

Prince Edward Island, which declared a public health emergency on Monday, has announced funding to help those in need. Social Development and Housing Minister Ernie Hudson announced a $ 500,000 fund for community partners providing services to Islanders. Prime Minister Dennis King has also allocated $ 500 per week to severely affected independent islanders. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

How long can coronavirus survive on different surfaces?

According to infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, the new coronavirus can survive up to two days on the surface depending on the circumstances.

Nova Scotia has postponed elective surgery indefinitely and is closing schools and day care centers, which the Premier says could last a long time. “Our number one priority will be public safety and health [and] the safety of Nova Scotians and their children, “said Stephen McNeil over the weekend. In a nursing home – which houses some of the most vulnerable to coronavirus – an office on the ground floor has been cleaned so that residents and their loved ones can meet face to face, through a closed window. To find out more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia, click here.

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport was almost empty on Tuesday. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador officials say new cornavirus restrictions are likely to last through the summer. Health Minister John Haggie said this includes a reduction in hospital services, including the cancellation of all non-emergency appointments and surgeries. The school year may be over for the year, Haggie said Wednesday. Learn more about what’s going on in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There are no confirmed cases in the Canadian North yet. But Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nunavut, said tuesday “COVID-19 has the potential to have a much greater impact” on the territory than elsewhere in Canada. Overcrowded housing is a major obstacle to maintaining the health of the community, said Premier Joe Savikataaq. To learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North, click here.

Here is an overview of the latest figures in Canada. The suspected cases are people who test positive but are still awaiting confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Ontario: 190 confirmed cases, including one death and five cases listed as resolved.

British Columbia: 186 confirmed, including seven deaths and five cases listed as resolved.

Alberta: 97 confirmed.

Quebec: 74 confirmed.

Saskatchewan: six presumptive, two confirmed.

New Brunswick: six presumptive, two confirmed.

Manitoba: eight confirmed, seven presumptive.

Nova Scotia: six presumptive, one confirmed.

Prince Edward Island: a confirmed one.

Newfoundland and Labrador: three presumptive.

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: nine confirmed.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 6:00 a.m.ET

The White House urged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people in the next two weeks and called for the closure of bars, restaurants and other places in states with local virus transmission. He also urges Americans to work at home, if possible, and to educate their children at home. Trump said on Tuesday that the worst of the epidemic could not end until July or August, if not later.

A medical worker tests a person for coronavirus at a driving facility in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday. (Eric Gay / The Associated Press)

Also on Tuesday, U.S. hotel executives, whose reservations quickly dried up, expressed concerns to the White House for a meeting with Trump.

“I have personally experienced many crises, starting with the S&L (savings and loan crisis), the September 11 crisis, the Great Recession,” said Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

New York City, for its part, may soon force most people to stay home, except in emergencies or when purchasing basic necessities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

West Virginia confirmed its first positive case on Tuesday, which means the virus has now been reported in all 50 states. Coronavirus infections across the country have reached around 5,200, and the death toll has reached at least 103.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

Extract from the Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 8 a.m. (ET).

Leaders of European Union countries have agreed to institute a travel ban that prohibits most foreigners from entering the block for 30 days. European leaders agreed on Tuesday to immediately close the external borders of the 27-nation bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU officials’ proposal “has received great support from member states. It is now up to them to implement it. They said they would would do immediately. “

The number of virus cases in Europe has increased to more than 51,000 and more than 2,300 people have died.

The EU prohibits non-essential travel within the bloc:

The European Union is expected to ban all non-essential travel to its 26 countries today, and French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that as of noon Tuesday, the EU's external borders will be closed, with a few exceptions.

In Italy, the hardest hit country after China, infections soared to 31,506 on Tuesday. With 2,503 deaths, Italy represents a third of the number of deaths in the world.

Spain, the fourth most infected country, its cases climbed more than 2,000 in one day to 11,178. Deaths from the virus soared to 491, a figure that included 17 elderly people in a nursing home in Madrid.

Dykeland Lodge in Windsor, Nova Scotia has set up a meeting window where residents can meet their family members. (Submitted by Krista Beeler)

United Kingdom., where 71 people died from the infection, the Glastonbury Festival, the world’s largest greenfield music festival, was canceled this year due to the epidemic. Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross were headliners at the June festival.

British ministers met on Wednesday at a Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBRA) meeting to discuss the next steps in their anti-virus strategy. Among the measures, Head of the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, said the government would provide £ 330 billion (C $ 560 billion) in government guaranteed loans and guarantees to large and small businesses.

Ireland expects the number of cases to soar there in the coming weeks. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he expects to see more than 15,000 cases by the end of the month, up from 223 currently, and has advised against all non-essential overseas travel. Schools, universities, daycare centers and bars have also been closed.

The French government promises 45 billion euros (C $ 70 billion in assistance to small businesses affected by the spread of the coronavirus. France today has more than 6,600 cases of virus, including 148 deaths.

A doctor takes the temperature of a policeman as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in a semi-closed airport in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday. (Rodrigo Abd / The Associated Press)

In Lithuania, Thousands of trucks were left behind on Wednesday to Poland, after Warsaw ordered strict measures that include COVID-19 symptom testing for each driver. Tuesday evening, the line of trucks was 60 kilometers. The Polish and Lithuanian governments have opened a second passage, “but that hasn’t helped much,” said border police spokesman Rokas Pukinsas.

Greece imposes a mandatory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country and the extension of store closings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s an overview of what’s going on in business and finance:

According to the Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 8:30 a.m.ET.

IKEA Canada has announced the temporary closure of all stores nationwide as a precaution due to the continued risk of COVID-19.

“IKEA will continue to support colleagues with its comprehensive benefits package and paid vacation policy,” the company said in a statement.

US stock index futures fell on Wednesday, pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street, fearing that even dramatic stimulus packages might not be able to avoid a deep recession caused by coronaviruses.

The S&P 500 futures fell 92 points, or 3.69% to their daily trading limit, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs fell 5.6%.

Major Wall Street indices rebounded Tuesday after a massive sale the day before, as the Trump administration pushed for a stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to buy short-term corporate debt.

However, with COVID-19 disease continuing to spread rapidly around the world, investors are alarmed by the extent of the blow to consumer spending, businesses and supply chains, plunging financial markets into a whirlwind.

Here is an overview of what is happening in Asia

From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 6:30 a.m.ET.

Coronavirus cases imported from China outnumbered national transmissions for the fifth consecutive day as infected travelers passed through major transportation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai and the southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Mainland china – where the epidemic began late last year – had 13 new infections on Tuesday, said the National Health Commission, up from 21 a day earlier. A dozen new cases involved infected arrivals from abroad. The number of infections rose to 80,881, with 3,226 deaths.

There are currently 246 confirmed cases. In Pakistan, most in Sindh province where authorities have quarantined hundreds of people upon their return from Iran.

Bangladesh Wednesday reported its first death from coronavirus.

the causeway between Malaysia and the financial center of Singapore was strangely calm Wednesday after Malaysia closed its borders. Malaysia has issued a restricted traffic order after a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases to 673, making it the most affected country in Southeast Asia.

In Thailand, The famous red light districts of Bangkok were to sink Wednesday after a government order closing bars, schools, cinemas and many other places.

A patient in a biological containment unit is transported Tuesday on a stretcher from an ambulance in Rome. (Alessandra Tarantino / The Associated Press)

The Philippines Stock Exchange was closed without trade on Tuesday after the president placed the northern part of the country, including Manila, under quarantine. The CEO of the stock exchange said that the end of trading activity would be “until further notice”. The Philippines has 140 cases of infection and 12 deaths.

On Tuesday, police officers wearing protective masks check the papers at a checkpoint in Paris. (Michel Euler / The Associated Press)

Sri Lanka announces that it will add more quarantine centers to help fight the coronavirus. An army general said that 23 army vacation bungalows will be used as quarantine centers for a group of travelers recently arrived from London. Sri Lanka has confirmed 28 cases of the virus, with no deaths so far.

A worker sanitizes a train compartment on Tuesday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminal in Mumbai. (Rajanish Kakade / The Associated Press)

In South Korea, authorities reported a downward trend in new infections for the third day in a row on Tuesday. There have been 84 new cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 8,320 on Monday, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 81 people died in the country after six other deaths were reported on Tuesday, most of them older and suffering from an underlying illness. South Korea has also postponed the start of the new school year by two weeks to protect students from the virus.

Vice President of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Kozo Tashima, tested positive for the new coronavirus Tuesday, growing concern over whether the Olympics can go ahead as planned as the pandemic spreads.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that G7 leaders had agreed to support “full” Olympics, but dodged the question of whether any of the leaders had raised the possibility of a postponement. Japan handles about 700 local cases, as well as the passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who tested positive.

The Bank of Japan is also planning to take emergency measures to lessen the impact of the epidemic on the country’s economy, NHK reported.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s going on elsewhere in the world, including hard-hit Iran

From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, updated at 6:30 a.m.ET.