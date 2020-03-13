Coronavirus: here’s what’s going on in Canada and around the world

The last:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak to provincial, territorial and Aboriginal leaders about COVID-19 today – but he will do so by self-isolation, as his wife is one of nearly 160 Canadians who tested positive for the new coronavirus .

News of Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s positive test for COVID-19 arrived Thursday evening, just hours after Ontario announced the closure of publicly funded schools March 14 to April 5.

The school’s closure – which ends two weeks before the next March break – was made on the recommendation of the province’s chief medical officer.

The number of cases is still increasing worldwide, but there have been signs of progress in the control of the new coronavirus, particularly in China, where the disease first appeared.

More than half of the 128,000 people infected worldwide have already recovered. Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever or cold, although severe symptoms, including pneumonia, may occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

Here is an overview of what is happening with COVID-19 in Canada, the United States, the global economy and some of the most affected regions of the world.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces with COVID-19 cases

Experts on infectious diseases and a doctor specializing in the elderly answer your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. 9:03

Schools are closing in Ontario. Provincial officials in British Columbia and Quebec warn residents against international travel. Even in provinces with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials are urging people to practice good hand hygiene and to take precautions, such as staying home when sick.

The latest news in Ontario is that schools are closing. Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday it recognized the closings would have a “significant impact” on parents, students and communities as a whole, but Doug Ford’s office said that “this precaution is necessary to ensure personal safety. ” Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

In British Columbia, the best doctor in the province warns against all non-essential travel outside of Canada and recommends that major events be canceled. Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that people who leave the country and return to British Columbia. – including people traveling to the United States – must stay away from work and school for a period of 14 days. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

In Alberta, the best doctor in the province is also requesting the cancellation of the events of more than 250 people. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that there is a “window of opportunity for Alberta to slow the spread of the virus.” As in British Columbia, Albertans are advised not to travel abroad and are asked to isolate themselves upon their return. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

In Quebec, some school boards and universities will close, including the main school boards in Montreal. The planned closings in Quebec come after Prime Minister François Legault presented his vast plan for the province, which included mandatory self-isolation for public sector workers traveling abroad and voluntary isolation for all other person having made a similar trip. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

In Manitoba, three suspected cases were reported on Thursday. The province has said it is opening testing centers in Winnipeg for the new coronavirus to increase testing. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

In Saskatchewan, the province reported its first suspected case on Thursday of a recent traveler to Egypt. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

In New Brunswick, the highest medical official requests the cancellation of all events with more than 150 people. The province has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on in New Brunswick.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk associated with COVID-19 is low for the general population, but notes that it may change quickly. People over 65, with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions are at higher risk of “more serious consequences” if they contract the virus – which WHO says is benign for most people who contract it.

As of Friday morning, Canadian provinces reported nearly 160 suspected and confirmed cases.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 6:00 a.m.ET

US President Donald Trump said Friday morning that tests for coronavirus in the United States will soon be on a large scale, but did not provide details on how this would be accomplished.

“The changes have been made and the tests will soon take place on a very large scale. All the administrative formalities have been reduced, ready to use!” he wrote in a tweet.

Trump has also criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the US organizations leading the fight against the deadly infection, for having a test system that he says is “still inadequate and slow for a pandemic in large scale”.

Trump did not explain why the system was inadequate, but Thursday, the top US infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, said that people could not get tested easily and that the American testing system “was not not really suited to what we need right now. “

US officials and lawmakers are struggling to find out how many people in the country have contracted the virus, which they attribute to low test rates.

As Washington scrambled to shape an economic bailout, the European Union pushed back on Trump’s heavy travel restrictions between Europe and the United States, criticizing Trump’s “unilateral” decision and declaring the virus ” global crisis, not limited to any continent, and this requires cooperation. “

WATCH: How Johns Hopkins University Scientists Track COVID-19

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University predicted the COVID-19 epidemic and are currently working to detect the virus. 2:03

Emptied schools and work stations have become vacant. Overcrowded gatherings were limited from New York to California, and dozens of cultural centers were closed. Disneyland and Disney World will close in the coming days. And sports fans could not cheer on their favorite teams from the safety of their living room since basketball, baseball, hockey and other leagues canceled and postponed games.

Here’s an overview of what’s going on in the business world

From the Associated Press, updated at 5:30 a.m.ET

European markets were mostly higher on Friday after a turbulent trading session in Asia. Stocks rose in Paris and London, but fell 6.1% in Japan after the biggest drop on Wall Street since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

Friday the 13th brought wild swings to certain markets as governments took precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their savings.

The benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India fell 10% at the start of the day, but the Indian Sensex gained 3.3% in afternoon trading. In Bangkok, Thailand’s SET fell 1.3% after its 10% dip triggered a temporary suspension of trade.

WATCH: Sporting and cultural events canceled as COVID-19 cases increase

The NHL, NBA and MLB are suspending their seasons and the Juno Awards have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 1:59

Markets around the world are shrinking as concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis intensify and the collapse of the United States, the world’s largest economy, is tarnishing confidence around the world.

But there were signs that government action was starting to resonate with panicked investors as some ventured into the markets in search of good deals.

In France, the CAC 40 rose 1.5% to 4,106.68, while the German DAX climbed 0.9% to 9,232.84. The British FTSE increased 2.7% to 5,380.91. The US markets seemed ready to make a better start, with a future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.6% to 21,456.00. The future of the S&P 500 increased 2.7% to 2,522.20.

Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 jumped 4.4% to 5,539.30 after state and territory leaders agreed to increase spending to counter the impact of the viral epidemic that has hit spread from central China around the world, infecting 128,000 people.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From the Associated Press, updated at 5:30 a.m.ET

In the hardest-hit Lombardy region of Italy, hospitals were swamped with sick and dead. Restaurants, cafes and retail stores across the country have closed due to personal movement, although grocery stores, pharmacies and markets have been allowed to operate.

France, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, Algeria and Slovakia have closed their schools and the most successful football team in Europe, Real Madrid, has quarantined all its players after a test has been positive. The Czech government has tightened border controls for some countries, and Slovakia has closed its international airports and ground transportation centers.

WATCH: How does Europe react to Trump’s travel restrictions?

Long queues, anxiety and confusion at European airports following Donald Trump’s travel ban from Europe to the United States 2:01

Danish lawmakers have approved a temporary law giving authorities the power to deny access to public places and shops and to force people to undergo tests. Estonia has declared “an emergency”, which means that there are no rallies in public spaces.

Europeans were adjusting to the new US travel restrictions, which exempted Britain and Ireland, raising questions about policy coherence.

Here’s what’s going on in China and South Korea

From the Associated Press, updated at 5:30 a.m.ET

China, where the virus appeared at the end of last year, still accounts for more than 60% of global infections. But on Friday, he reported only eight new cases and seven deaths. More than 64,000 people have been released from hospitals.

With the workload slowing in China, the government was helping other countries with its expertise. A Chinese medical team was traveling to Italy, and excess supplies were sent to Iran.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the UN chief that his country wants to conduct joint research on drugs and vaccines and offer “as much help as possible” to countries where the virus is spreading. State media reported that Xi told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that economic and daily life is gradually returning to normal in China as a result of “strenuous efforts” at prevention and control.

South Korea reported 114 new cases and was nearly 8,000 in total. Authorities said 177 patients had been released from hospitals, healing the first day on Friday of more infections than the new infections since the country’s first patient was confirmed on January 20.

Here’s what’s going on in Iran

From the Associated Press, updated at 5:30 a.m.ET

In Iran, where the cases exceed 10,000 cases and 400 dead, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the Trump administration to immediately lift sanctions on the country’s nuclear program. He said it was difficult to import drugs and medical supplies, especially to identify and treat patients with coronavirus.

Public television reported a positive test and home quarantine for Ali Akbar Velayati, a trusted adviser to the supreme guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the head of the Islamic Republic, aged 80. Iran’s senior vice president, ministers, members of parliament, members of the Revolutionary Guards and officials from the Ministry of Health are also infected.

WATCH: How social distance helps slow the spread of COVID-19

Social distancing measures such as working from home, closing schools and canceling sporting events could lead to a decrease in new coronavirus infections. 1:54

Here is an overview of what is happening in certain regions of the world which have not experienced a large increase in cases: