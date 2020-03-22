Coronavirus: here’s what’s going on Sunday

The last:

PM hopes the repatriation of Canadians abroad is “a matter of days”.

The WHO emergency expert says that locking is not enough to defeat the virus.

Italy reports 800 deaths from COVID-19 in one day.

Canada has 1,331 cases, with 19 deaths and 16 cases recovered.

The border is no longer open for routine and occasional traffic between Canada and the United States

A flight bringing Canadians from Morocco to shore lands in Montreal.

A global group of athletes is asking for the postponement of the Olympic Games.

The impact on the health system “could be a total collapse”, warns a doctor of the ICU

Countries will have to go beyond the confinement of their societies to defeat the coronavirus, the World Health Organization chief emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that public health measures were needed to avoid a resurgence. virus later.

“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those with the virus, and isolating them, finding their contacts and isolating them,” said Mike Ryan in a BBC interview. Andrew Marr Show.

“The danger right now with the closures … if we don’t put in place strong public health measures now, when these movement restrictions and closures are lifted, the danger is that the disease will escalate.”

Worldwide, more than 307,000 people have now contracted the new coronavirus and at least 12,944 are dead, according to a count of Johns Hopkins University. For the most part, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But it can cause more serious illnesses in others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems. Some 92,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, where the virus first struck late last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a daily press briefing on Sunday that Global Affairs “works directly” with the governments of Peru and Spain “and around the world” to ensure that Canadians stranded in other countries “have access to airports so that flights can take off when the airspace is closed.”

“We need permission to do this, and we hope to be able to make announcements about it very, very soon.”

“It is a matter of days,” said Trudeau, when he was pressed to reduce the deadline by which Canadians abroad should be able to return home.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said negotiations are also underway with the governments of India, the Philippines and Ecuador to organize special flights.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the province now limits gatherings to a maximum of five people. In addition, anyone entering Nova Scotia, with the exception of workers deemed essential, must now be isolated for 14 days. P.E.I. announced a similar policy on Saturday. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia imposed tough new measures to stop the spread of the epidemic on Sunday, declaring a state of emergency and limiting gatherings to a maximum of five. Aside from workers deemed essential, all those entering the province from other provinces – and not just outside the country – must observe a period of self-isolation of 14 days.

Police are now empowered to enforce health protection law, including fines of $ 1,000 a day for individuals and $ 7,500 a day for businesses.

WATCH | A Canadian doctor requests a mandatory lockout from coast to coast:

Dr. Michael Warner is medical director of intensive care at Michael Garron Hospital and says that Canada should have imposed a mandatory lockout from coast to coast some time ago. 6:25

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged people not to celebrate Mother’s Day in Britain with home visits. The government says Britain will face a crisis like Italy’s in two weeks if people don’t follow instructions to stay at home and avoid contact with others.

A global group representing Olympic sports hopefuls is asking the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

“As the world unites to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the IOC … must do the same,” Global Athlete said in a press release on Sunday. The Games are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. The IOC is in consultation with the World Health Organization and has remained in the position that it is too early to take drastic decisions.

Athletes want to “be part of a solution to make the Games a success,” said the Global Athlete press release. “But due to current global restrictions that limit public gatherings and the closure of training facilities and borders, athletes do not have the capacity to adequately prepare for these Games, and their health and safety must come first. “

Traffic police hold signs on a deserted road during a one-day civil curfew imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Sunday. (Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images)

IOC President Thomas Bach has insisted that the Games go ahead as planned, declaring on Saturday to German broadcaster SWR that “they cannot be moved like a football match”. He also ruled out the cancellation of the Games.

“A cancellation of the Games would be the least just solution. A cancellation would destroy the Olympic dream of 11,000 athletes from 206 Olympic committees,” he said.

As countries around the world struggle to stop the spread of the virus, slamming borders and cutting international travel, Canadians woke up on Saturday to a new reality: the world’s longest undefended border is no longer open to routine and occasional traffic between Canada and the United States.

Snowbirds invited to come home

The ban on non-essential cross-border travel came into effect at midnight ET and will remain in place for at least 30 days as the two countries work to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. Champagne says Canadian snowbirds living in the United States should return home now and the border will remain open for them.

WATCH | Will Canada’s $ 82 billion COVID-19 program be enough?

The CBC News business panel takes a close look at the details of the Canadian government’s $ 82 billion bailout and how it compares to what has been exposed in the United States and the United Kingdom. 13:23

In Ottawa, Parliament will reconvene at noon Tuesday with only a few MPs from each party, just enough to form a quorum. The recall aims to adopt the government’s multi-billion dollar emergency economic measures announced last week. The legislation aims to soften the blow of the pandemic on businesses and individuals. The Senate will be recalled on Wednesday to adopt the bill. Royal Assent is expected the same day.

Canada has dramatically increased testing for COVID-19 in the past week, with more than 83,000 tests completed, more than 80% of which since March 14. This includes more than 20,000 tests performed last Thursday and Friday.

Trudeau said health officials will increase the number of tests done “by tens of thousands every day”. In the meantime, he said that social isolation, keeping people two meters apart, was going to be “extremely important in the weeks to come.”

WATCH | “We want to go home,” says Canadian trapped in Peru

Greg Bestavros, one of hundreds of Canadians stranded in Peru, urges the Canadian government to act quickly before the Peruvian borders are closed. 8:00 a.m.

Schools are now closed in most of the country, restaurants and bars are mostly only open for takeout, and cinemas, concert halls and other public gathering places are closed.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said on Saturday that Canadians who have made such dramatic changes in their daily lives to try to do their part to stop COVID-19 deserve a big thank you, but he warned people not to give up anytime soon.

In Canada, there are now more than 1,200 confirmed cases and at least 19 deaths, including four deaths announced in the same nursing home in Quebec.

An Air Canada flight landed in Montreal, bringing 444 Canadians home from Morocco as borders close around the world.

Read on to see what’s happening in Canada, the United States and other parts of the world in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

BEFORE CHRIST. says it has released thousands of acute care hospital beds. The government said the beds were made available after ordering the cancellation of elective elective surgeries. BEFORE CHRIST. also ordered all restaurants and bars to suspend catering services; night clubs, playgrounds and libraries to be closed; and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Ontario announces the launch of a website to help businesses reorganize and focus on producing essential medical equipment. Meanwhile, the University Health Network in Toronto says it will no longer accept visitors except for compassionate reasons and special security needs. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

The Quebec provincial police have launched a “special operation” to help the Minister of Health apply the Public Health Act. “From now on, it is clear that we will force people who do not respect the guidelines,” said Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health for Quebec. Friday, a person tested positive for COVID-19 has been arrested in Quebec for having challenged the quarantine orders. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

A group of students from Uruguay pose for a photo on the Olympic rings located outside the Tokyo Olympic stadium on Saturday. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

Nurses at three Edmonton clinics have refused to pad patients for COVID-19 because they say they do not receive N95 face masks from Alberta Health Services. About 30 nurses say “they need N95 to protect themselves properly,” according to their union, but AHS says they are not required to do the tests. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan says that only essential health workers are exempt from self-isolation restrictions. Prime Minister Scott Moe said Friday he is concerned that some people who have recently traveled outside of Canada may not meet the requirements for self-isolation. As a result, those who break the rules could be fined $ 2,000. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg opened its first community-based driving test site, marking the third location of its kind in Manitoba. There are 11 test sites in total in the province. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

On Saturday, a COVID-19 driving test site is visible in Winnipeg. (Gary Solilak / CBC)

Retired New Brunswick doctors have offered their services as needed. The offer comes as Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said health officials thought the peak of viral infections could reach another five weeks. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia declared state of emergency Sunday, limiting gatherings to a maximum of five and impose severe fines on individuals and businesses who fail to comply with self-isolation or quarantine orders. Learn more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland and Labrador opened test centers on Saturday with Western and Eastern Health. The provincial health authority says the clinics will operate seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with nurses taking samples while individuals stay in their vehicles. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

A road sign is visible Saturday at the Canada-United States border crossing in Windsor, Ontario. (Rob Gurdebeke / The Canadian Press)

P.E.I. asks people to isolate themselves if they have traveled off the island in Canada. The province will also implement improved controls at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown Airport and the Souris ferry. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

In the Northwest Territories, chief public health officer confirmed the first case of the territory the Saturday. According to a statement, the individual traveled to British Columbia and Alberta and then returned home to Yellowknife.

Here is an overview of the number of cases – including deaths and recoveries – by province:

British Columbia: 424 confirmed cases, including six recovered and 10 deaths.

Ontario: 424 confirmed cases, including six recovered and three deaths.

Alberta: 226 confirmed cases, including three recovered and one death.

Quebec: 181 confirmed cases, including one recovered and five deaths.

Saskatchewan: 44 confirmed and suspected cases.

Manitoba: 19 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed and suspected cases.

Prince Edward Island: two cases deemed positive by the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Six confirmed and presumptive cases.

Northwest Territories: a confirmed case.

Canadian returnees: 13 confirmed cases.

The suspected cases are people who test positive but are still awaiting confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. Not all provinces list figures for those who have recovered. The recent death related to COVID-19 in Japan is not currently included in the province-by-province count of cases.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From Reuters, updated 10:15 a.m.ET

Sunday, Republican and Democratic leaders of the United States Senate returned to the negotiating table as they rushed to draft a more than $ 1 trillion bill to limit the heavy toll of the pandemic on the economy. . The bill, the third effort by Congress to limit the economic blow, aimed to include financial aid for average Americans, small businesses and severely affected industries, including airlines.

The virus has killed at least 325 people and sickened more than 25,000 across the United States, which has led governors and mayors to close schools, businesses and many aspects of American life.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted on Sunday that the White House and Congress would reach an agreement. He said the package would include small business loans, direct deposits that could give an average American family of $ 4,000 to $ 3,000, and up to $ 4,000 billion in cash at the US central bank to support the economy.

Workers in protective suits walk on Sunday in Jakarta, Indonesia as they spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. (Antara Foto / Aprillio Akbar / via Reuters)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday demanding that all non-essential retail businesses close their stores and that almost all residents of the state stay at home. The order follows similar movements of Illinois, New York and California.

Vast state-of-state restrictions on public health on an unprecedented scale and magnitude have added to the distance ordinary Americans are living as the pandemic seemed to approach the highest levels of power in the nation’s capital. .

WATCH | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is concerned about the lack of hospital ventilators:

“The numbers are increasing at such a rate, it is more than double the capacity of the hospital system,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. 1:58

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that starting on Sunday, all workers in nonessential businesses should stay at home as much as possible and all gatherings of any size will be banned in the state of over 19 million people, who saw more than 11,000 cases and 56 deaths. He acted after California almost confined its 40 million inhabitants at their home.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of approximately 45 minutes. The developer of the test, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday that it has received emergency use clearance from the FDA for the test, which will be used primarily in hospitals and emergency rooms. The company plans to start shipping it to hospitals next week, he said.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From the Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 12:00 p.m. AND

Italy is the country most affected by COVID-19, with more than 50,000 cases and a death toll currently of 4,825, more than China. Italy reported nearly 800 deaths from respiratory disease on Sunday.

Death toll in Spain The coronavirus epidemic increased to 1,720 Sunday, from 1,326 the previous day, according to several media citing the latest health data. The number of cases registered in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday, compared to 24,926 in the previous count announced on Saturday, the reports added. As the second most affected country in Europe, Spain will extend its state of emergency by 15 days and its foreclosure order announced last week for another 15 days.

On Saturday, coffins are unloaded in a cemetery of a military convoy in Ferrara, Italy. (Massimo Paolone / LaPresse via AP)

In Cyprus, A police spokesperson said authorities denied a boat carrying around 100 migrants, citing government directives prohibiting the entry of foreign nationals.

France now has 100,000 street security officials issuing fines amid a new national mantra “Stay Home” and warnings by officials that the two-week lockout of the country could be extended if the infection rate of the country continues to increase. On Sunday, France experienced nearly 15,000 infections and more than 560 deaths.

In Germany, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 20,000, with 70 deaths, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. The Robert Koch Institute in Germany has documented 16,662 cases and 47 deaths, but officials have admitted that their count is late compared to figures provided by regional health authorities.

Some German states, such as Bavaria, have stepped up measures to contain the epidemic by further limiting the reasons why people can leave their homes. This has drawn criticism of tighter curfew measures.

Emergency workers wearing protective gear are shown Saturday at the Eva Lavaltrie seniors’ residence in Lavaltrie, Quebec. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

Great Britain still lagging behind Italy, Spain and France in the spread of the virus, but the country’s overworked healthcare system is creaking.

The state-funded National Health Service has about 4,000 intensive care beds and some 5,000 ventilators, and officials say this is far less than will be necessary as the number of cases will increase in the weeks to come. Britain, which has registered more than 5,000 confirmed cases and 233 deaths, has already asked 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work.

Nurses take samples at the Eastern Health Driving Test Center at St. Teresa School in St. John’s. (Eastern Health / Submitted)

The Czech government sends to Italy around 100,000 masks and respirators which were among the hundreds of thousands seized in the country at the start of the week. The Czech authorities used emergency powers to raid a warehouse and seize 680,000 masks and 28,000 respirators on Tuesday. The state was in negotiations to acquire the equipment with a private company, but before reaching an agreement, the price increased considerably, causing the seizure.

Here’s what’s going on in Asia

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 7:00 a.m.ET

Vietnam will ban entry to all foreigners as of Sunday, with the exception of those “for diplomatic and special purposes,” the government said on Saturday, as the number of cases in the country rose to 94 without deaths. Persons authorized to enter will be quarantined and must be approved by the ministries of police, health and foreign affairs.

Thailand On Sunday, all shopping malls in the capital Bangkok and neighboring provinces were partially closed, with the country reporting its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections. The town’s shopping centers, except for supermarkets and pharmacies, are closed for 22 days from March 22. The measures come as Thailand reported 188 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its number to 599, with the majority of cases in Bangkok.

Japan has registered 1,055 cases of coronavirus transmitted in the country since Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to the public broadcaster NHK. The number crossed the 1,000 mark on Saturday as the nation struggles to avert a health crisis before the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH | China sees imported cases increasing:

China celebrates its defeat of the coronavirus epidemic while diligently monitoring the growing cases in the country. 1:50

In India, The typically noisy streets of the capital New Delhi fell silent on Sunday as the country observed a 14-hour “popular curfew” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called in a national speech to stem the growing workload of coronaviruses. No foreign commercial aircraft are allowed to land in India for a week from Sunday, and four states have sealed their borders to public and tourist buses. Most businesses are slated to close, with the exception of essential services like hospitals.

India currently has over 300 confirmed cases and four deaths from COVID-19.

Indonesia confirmed Sunday 64 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 514.

Chinese health authority said Sunday it had received information on 46 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Chinese mainland, including 45 imported from abroad. The overall number of confirmed cases on the continent, where the epidemic broke out in December, had reached 81,054 by the end of Saturday. This number includes 5,549 patients who were still on treatment, 72,244 patients who were discharged after recovery, and 3,261 who died from the disease.

US Vice President Mike Pence steps onto the podium before President Donald Trump during a briefing of the Coronavirus task force at the White House on Saturday. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Although the epidemic broke out in China in December and South Korea at one point had the second largest infection, the two subsequently succeeded in suppressing domestic transmission of the virus.

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country’s total to 8,799. The country’s electoral commission said all voters will be required to wear masks and use disposable gloves at the polls in the April 15 legislative elections.

Here are some other developments around COVID-19