Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in Canada and around the world on March 20

Border restrictions between the United States and Canada to reduce the spread of COVID-19 took effect across the country at midnight ET Friday as political leaders from both countries continued to intensify their response to the pandemic. Manitoba declared a state of emergency on Friday, while New York, California and Illinois all introduced sweeping restrictions, limiting the mobility and business of millions of residents.

US President Donald Trump has said that travel restrictions – which also apply to the US-Mexico border – “would reduce the incentive for mass global migration” and prohibit “non-essential” border crossing.

Ottawa also announced that it has entered into a reciprocal agreement with Washington to turn back irregular migrants who try to cross anywhere along the border – a move described as unprecedented.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the upcoming border restrictions at a Friday morning briefing and then outlined an industrial strategy to allow companies already manufacturing disinfectants, masks and other equipment to grow rapidly, while mobilizing others to shift production to items that are in high demand. The news comes the same day that the number of cases in Canada exceeded 1,000, for a total of 1,087. Friday, there were 214 new cases, the most in one day in Canada since the declaration of the pandemic on 11 March.

A sign informing drivers of the temporary border closure is visible Friday on Highway 401 in Ajax, Ontario. (Michael Charles Cole / CBC)

Speaking outside his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he is under voluntary quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, Trudeau said his government is in contact with major airlines regarding Canadians stranded in the stranger. He said details would come in the coming days, but added that a repatriation flight for stranded travelers to Morocco should take place this weekend.

Returned travelers will have to pay for flights, which will be coordinated by commercial airlines. Global Affairs Canada offers a loan of up to $ 5,000 to Canadians stranded abroad, and this money can be used to pay for these flights. The first area of ​​interest will be Morocco and Peru, where governments have implemented very restrictive border controls.

“This is a historic time when we must do everything we can to support Canadians,” said Trudeau.

At midnight tonight, we limit all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep you safe. But we will preserve supply chains so that food, fuel and vital medicines can continue to reach people on both sides of the border. & mdash;@JustinTrudeau

The government has urged all Canadians abroad to return home quickly, but some are struggling to find flights as they face border restrictions and limited travel options as airlines reduce capacity. Air Canada announced Friday that it is operating a special flight for Canadians stranded in Morocco, which will depart from Casablanca on Saturday. Passengers will have to pay because it is a commercial flight – not a rescue flight chartered by the Canadian government. Canadians In India Scramble To Go Home To India is preparing to ban all incoming international flights for a week.

Earlier in the day, a Canadian in Japan died of complications from COVID-19, said Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne, while Trudeau outlined a strategy to help manufacturers quickly accelerate the production of supplies medical.

Champagne did not provide any details on the individual or his situation.

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian in Japan following complications related to # COVID19. Our sincere condolences to the family to whom we are providing consular assistance during this difficult time. & mdash;@FP_Champagne

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said the person was a former passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

A number of Canadians infected with coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have visited Japanese health facilities. The vessel was quarantined in early February after it was revealed that a passenger who had previously disembarked was infected with the coronavirus.

WATCH | “Many things are the result of chance,” says a Canadian trying to leave Morocco:

Despite some stressful days trying to leave Morocco, Canadian Keenan Orrange is grateful for the help he has received and expects to return to Canada soon. 4:37

Trudeau statement comes after union official said Air Canada lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants because it faces a sharp drop in the number of flights it operates, calling the movement “difficult but necessary”. The airline had already announced plans to “phase out most of its international and US cross-border flights” by March 31.

Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada component of CUPE, said he “has never seen layoffs like this.”

WestJet said it suspends international travel from Sunday for a period of 30 days. Swoop, the discount carrier owned by WestJet Airlines, will do the same, and said it is now working to bring home more than 2,300 Swoop passengers who are still outside of Canada.

Sunwing Airlines said it expects all of its customers, most of whom are in Mexican or Caribbean resorts, to return home by Monday. Sunwing also offers free vacancies on its repatriation flights to all Canadians stranded in sunny regions of the hemisphere, including non-Sunwing customers.

Starbucks is also temporarily reducing service in Canada and the United States, closing cafes and switching to drive-thru and delivery. Certain exceptions will be made, such as locations in and around hospitals, and the closure does not directly affect approved stores. In a press release, Starbucks Canada President Lori Digulla said stores will be closed for two weeks while staff continue to be paid for the next 30 days, whether they work or not.

Worldwide, the death toll from coronavirus has exceeded 10,000 and infections have exceeded 255,000, according to one Johns Hopkins University count.

Italy, with its 60 million citizens, increased its death toll from 627 on Friday to 4,032 lives lost due to the virus. This is the largest daily increase in absolute terms since the contagion appeared in the country a month ago. On Thursday, the death toll in Italy exceeded that of China, a country with a population more than 20 times larger and where the outbreak began.

More than 86,000 people have recovered from the virus, mainly in China, but the rate is much slower than its spread. Recovery takes about two weeks for mild cases, but can take up to six weeks for those who become severe, according to the World Health Organization.

Although the disease is mild in most people, the elderly are particularly susceptible to severe symptoms. Italy has the second oldest population in the world and the vast majority of its deaths – 87% – were over 70 years of age.

WATCH | More young people tested positive for coronavirus:

While the elderly have been widely reported as the age group most vulnerable to coronavirus, an increasing number of people under the age of 65 have become ill. 2:06

For people over 70 who are hospitalized with COVID-19, the mortality rate has reached one in five on average, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the emergency program at the World Health Organization ( WHO), speaking on a daily basis to the United Nations agency. press briefing Friday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health officials are learning that even though the elderly are the hardest hit, the young are not spared.

“Data from many countries clearly show that people under the age of 50 represent a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalization,” he said.

WATCH | WHO calls for “solidarity, solidarity, solidarity”:

The World Health Organization says solidarity is the key to defeating the coronavirus and thanks the private sector for providing essential medical supplies. 4:00 p.m.

“Today, I have a message for young people: you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you.”

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager of the WHO emergency program, said at least 20 vaccines were under development. The first test of an experimental vaccine was administered to a healthy volunteer in Seattle, Washington, last Monday.

WATCH | Montreal hospitals are launching a global challenge to design a new ventilator:

Two hospitals in Montreal are offering a price of $ 200,000 to design a new low-cost, easy-to-use ventilator to help the COVID-19 outbreak. 7:58

People with underlying health conditions may also have an increased likelihood of developing serious complications. Tam said Thursday that Indigenous peoples also face higher risk due to health inequalities, higher rates of underlying conditions and difficulties in living in remote communities.

Read on to see what’s happening in Canada, the United States and other parts of the world in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia has announced 77 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 348. At the same time, the City of Vancouver has declared that all playgrounds will be closed and that all restaurants must stop all food services by the end of Friday or face prosecution, as part of a multitude of new policies unveiled the day after the province’s declaration. emergency state. “The changes announced today are significant. They mean that … many, many people will be laid off, “said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Ontario is launching an online portal for students who are unable to attend class due to COVID-19. Doug Ford’s government has said the program will include math and literacy materials, in English and French. On Friday, the province saw 60 new cases reported, bringing the provincial total to 300. It comes a day after officials said a man in his 50s had an underlying health problem, no history of recent trip outside Canada or known contact with a COVID-19 case was dead. The death of the man in Milton, Ontario, is the second that provincial health officials have linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott – who has faced increasing questions about test availability, wait times for tests and hospital capacity – said Thursday that the province has added more telehealth lines and is working to improve laboratory tests. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Albert’s the credit rating has been lowered after a global credit agency declared that its budget was no longer valid, and that the province did not do enough to respond to the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. The day before, the province of A leading physician urged people to take the risks associated with COVID-19 seriously as the province reported its first death. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that an Edmonton man in his 60s died Wednesday night. The province is doing “everything we can to help stop the spread of the virus,” said Hinshaw. “But to do this, we will need everyone’s help.” Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta, including information on how Alberta Health Services handled the case of a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Quebec capital’s police arrested a COVID-19 patient who defied quarantine orders. The person has been arrested during a walk in the Limoilou district of Quebec. As the province attempts to suppress COVID-19, some hotels about to step up in case they are needed to house uninfected hospital patients in order to make room in health facilities in the province. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

WATCH | Scenes from around the world where people applaud healthcare workers:

Applause bursts across the world to thank health workers fighting the coronavirus. 0:45

Saskatchewan has announced that it will use child care inside schools to care for the children of health care workers and other “essential” workers. The province, which reported 26 confirmed and suspected cases on Friday afternoon, has banned public gatherings of more than 50 people. But the Chief Medical Officer of Health wants people to avoid groups of more than five. The city of Regina declared its own state of emergency on Friday, while restaurants and bars in the province are closed for restaurant service and are now limited to pickup and delivery. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba declared a state of emergency Friday to respond to the pandemic. The province, like many others, said Thursday it is reviewing its inventory of essential supplies such as protective equipment for health care workers and ventilators. More fans are on the way, officials said, and while the supply of protective equipment is solid at the moment, the province has said it will buy more. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba, which presented a budget on Thursday amid the economic turbulence linked to the pandemic.

Staff prepare food at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in Burnaby, British Columbia on Wednesday. The federal government has promised funding for the unemployed, but the number of families affected by the coronavirus will continue to make ends meet in the context of the economic crisis. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

In New Brunswick, no new cases were announced for the second consecutive day, one day after the province declared a state of emergency. Still, chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said two days in a row with no new cases “doesn’t mean much” due to the incubation period of the virus. Russell said she expects to see more cases in the next few days, noting that returning travelers may not be experiencing symptoms yet. On the same day, Premier Blaine Higgs said that the provincial budget was already out of date due to the economic spinoffs from COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported a new suspected COVID-19 case on Friday. The new case arises after the province declared allocate $ 1 million to help provincial food banks in the midst of growing economic damage from COVID-19. The province, which banned evictions of vulnerable people during the crisis, said more support will be deployed in the coming days. Alcohol sales in the province have soared amid panic purchases, while those working in addiction services are plan ahead in the event of the closing of liquor stores. They fear that those who experience alcohol withdrawal may end up in hospital, draining health care resources of the pandemic. Learn more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

The best doctor in Prince Edward Island urges people to respect the protocols of self-isolation and social distancing, saying the province wants to avoid the dramatic situations seen in places like Italy. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

The Minister of Health for Newfoundland and Labrador said Friday that designated COVID-19 test sites will arrive – but will be by appointment only. The news comes after a senior Newfoundland and Labrador education official said that all Kindergarten to Grade 9 students will advance to the next class, “No matter what time we go back “ Tony Stack, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, said that the plan for high school students is not yet finalized. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada’s North, but efforts are underway to ensure that governments are ready. Yukon implements respiratory assessment center, and one First Nations Community of the Northwest Territories declared a state of emergency in order to protect his elders. Learn more about what’s going on in the North.

Here is an overview of the number of cases – including deaths and recoveries – by province:

British Columbia: 348 confirmed cases, including five recovered and eight deaths.

Ontario: 318 confirmed cases, including five recovered and two deaths.

Alberta: 195 confirmed cases, including three recovered and one death.

Quebec: 139 confirmed cases, including one recovered and one death.

Saskatchewan: 26 confirmed and suspected cases.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 11 confirmed and suspected cases.

Nova Scotia: 15 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: two cases deemed positive by the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador: four confirmed and presumptive cases.

Canadian returnees: 12 confirmed cases.

The suspected cases are people who test positive but are still awaiting confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. Not all provinces list figures for those who have recovered. The recent death related to COVID-19 in Japan is not currently included in the province-by-province count of cases.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 10:45 p.m. ET

A member of the office of US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the coronavirus. Pence leads the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

However, Pence’s press secretary said that neither the vice president nor Trump had close contact with the infected person.

Earlier in the day, Illinois joined New York and California to impose tough new measures to limit the movement of residents, the most extensive efforts to date to contain the coronavirus.

“To avoid the loss of tens of thousands of lives, we must order immediate shelter there,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that starting on Sunday, all workers in nonessential businesses should stay at home as much as possible and all gatherings of any size will be banned in the state of over 19 million of people. He acted after California almost confined its 40 million inhabitants at their home.

Look: the empty streets of NYC

CBC’s Steven D’Souza shows how the once busy streets of New York City calmed down amid the coronavirus pandemic 2:08

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the filing date for U.S. tax returns will be extended from April 15 to July 15. He encouraged all taxpayers who may have refunds to file now.

U.S. senators from both sides were scheduled to meet with Trump administration officials on Friday to try to plan to rescue a coronavirus-shaken economy after Republicans made a $ 1 trillion opening offer of American dollars.

The Republican package released on Thursday includes checks of up to $ 1,200 for many Americans and hundreds of billions of dollars in loans for small businesses and industries. Students would be allowed to defer payments on student loans.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, presented the package and then invited the Democrats to join the talks on Friday, alongside Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

McConnell has vowed that the Senate would not adjourn until it has taken action and sent an action to the Democrat-led House of Representatives, but any vote was likely to be taken in a few days.

Democrats said they were ready to speak, but also distrusted, noting that they had not been involved in drafting the plan. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement with his Democratic colleague, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, that his party wanted workers-friendly provisions.

The package is the third adopted by Congress since the eruption of the coronavirus in the United States. The highly contagious respiratory disease infected 12,259 people across the country and killed 200 on Thursday evening. It closed schools, businesses and large swaths of American life, and rocked the stock market.

Newlyweds Diego Fernandes, 46, and Deni Salgado, 30, kiss through protective masks at a wedding ceremony on Friday with only witnesses and no guests, as public gatherings are prohibited as part of the measures from Italy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Naples, Italy. (Ciro De Luca / Reuters)

Congress passed a US $ 8.3 billion measure earlier this month to fight the coronavirus epidemic and develop vaccines. Lawmakers approved on Wednesday and Trump signed a more than $ 105 billion plan to limit the damage through free tests, paid sick leave and increased safety net spending.

Bill Introducing Final Measures Includes $ 300 Billion For Small Businesses And $ 208 Billion In Loans For Distressed Industries, Of Which $ 50 Billion For Passenger Airlines And $ 8 Billion For Airline Carriers freight.

United Airlines has announced that it will temporarily suspend all flights to Canada effective April 1.

Meanwhile, US officials are expected to announce new border restrictions with Mexico on Friday.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From the Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 11:30 a.m.ET

Italy recorded 627 deaths on Friday, an increase of around 18%. The mayors of many Italian cities are calling for tighter controls on the movement of citizens to help contain coronavirus infections. Despite a national foreclosure that strictly limits the conditions under which people are allowed to leave their homes, there have been numerous violations. Authorities said on Friday morning that more than 53,000 warrants had been issued for violations.

State radio said on Friday that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte could announce tougher measures nationwide. On Thursday, deaths from the virus in Italy surpassed those in China, where the epidemic began. With Friday’s increase, deaths in Italy are 4,032.

Health minister in Spain says military to help set up 5,500-bed field hospital and essential intensive care units in a congress center in Madrid. Health workers have also started to equip Madrid hotels as makeshift services for patients deemed not to need intensive care. Madrid has more than 7,000 cases of coronavirus.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron urged worried workers to continue working in supermarkets, production sites and other key businesses amid tight traffic restrictions imposed to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.

Expedited service is offered to the elderly and vulnerable Friday in Aylesbury, England. Retailers in Canada have also stepped up their efforts to provide seniors and people with disabilities with dedicated shopping hours. (Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

“We have to keep the country running,” said Macron. Companies allowed to stay open are required to apply strict rules regarding social distancing, hand washing and disinfection. French health authorities have reported nearly 11,000 cases of people infected with the virus, of which 372 have died.

Britain asks 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work to help fight the coronavirus. The government is sending letters to 50,000 former nurses and 15,000 retired doctors. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the volunteers would receive training in the coming weeks before being posted to hospitals. There are 3,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and 144 people have died.

The British government has also announced that it will cover a massive share of private sector wages to discourage bosses from laying off workers in an unprecedented measure to support the economy with the shutdown of the coronavirus.

“Today I can announce that for the first time in our history, the government will step in and help pay people’s wages,” said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

Watch: UK pubs’ last call before an indefinite stop

UK government orders closure of pubs, restaurants and other gathering places to fight COVID-19 1:10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms, nightclubs and other businesses starting Friday to slow the spread of the virus.

The UK government will allow businesses to keep up to £ 30 billion in value added tax, which they would normally pass on to tax authorities over the next three months, to improve their cash flow. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said deferred tax would not be due until the end of the fiscal year in March 2021.

German bavaria Will impose general restrictions on outdoor outings for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Markus Soeder said on Friday. “It’s not easy to make these decisions,” said Soeder. “We make these decisions to the best of our knowledge and conscience. There will be a Bavaria after the crown, but it will be stronger if we don’t look elsewhere.”

Here’s what’s going on in Asia

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 9:30 p.m. AND

Malaysia will mobilize its army, Starting Sunday, to help impose restrictions on movements to control the coronavirus, the government announced on Friday. Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses for two weeks and ordered people not to go out.

In Thailand, a virus outbreak was attributed to a boxing event which took place in early March. There are now 72 cases of COVID-19 from three boxing stadiums since the first transmission group was reported during a match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on March 6. Since these groups were reported, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand has jumped to 322, doubling the number in a week.

In Indonesia, Jakarta, the great mosque of Istiqlal, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, has canceled mass prayers for the next two weeks to avoid spreading the virus. Indonesia has had 25 deaths from COVID-19 and has 309 cases.

Foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan held a videoconference on Friday to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concern over the number of infected people arriving in their country from abroad.

Although the epidemic broke out in China in December and South Korea at one point had the second largest infection, the two subsequently succeeded in suppressing domestic transmission of the virus.

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Les nouveaux cas portent le total du pays à 8 799.

La commission électorale du pays a déclaré que tous les électeurs seront tenus de porter des masques et d’utiliser des gants jetables aux urnes lors des élections législatives du 15 avril.

Wuhan, en Chine, où la flambée a commencé, a offert une lueur d’espoir, aucune nouvelle infection n’ayant été signalée pour un deuxième jour consécutif et seulement 39 cas signalés dans tout le pays – tous amenés de l’extérieur du pays, a déclaré le gouvernement.

Vendredi, la flamme olympique est arrivée sur une base de la défense aérienne japonaise, mais il n’y avait pas de spectateurs lors de la cérémonie. Les organisateurs ont déclaré à plusieurs reprises que les Jeux se dérouleraient comme prévu du 24 juillet au 9 août, malgré les attentes selon lesquelles quelque 600 000 spectateurs et athlètes descendraient à Tokyo.

Selon le diffuseur public NHK, le Japon a enregistré 963 cas transmis au pays et 33 décès. Cela n’inclut pas plus de 700 cas et sept décès d’un bateau de croisière amarré près de Tokyo le mois dernier.

Voici quelques autres développements autour de COVID-19

L’Australie a décidé de fermer ses frontières et a annoncé des interdictions d’entrée sans précédent pour les non-résidents dans l’espoir d’endiguer la montée des infections à coronavirus. (Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images)