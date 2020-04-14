Coronavirus home support orders spark nationwide protests amid fears of economic collapse

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

At least 15,000 cars and trucks are scheduled to descend to the state capital of Michigan on Wednesday to protest what they call the government. Gretchen whitmerNew tyrannical ILO guidelines to slow circulation of novel coronavirus in the state.

The so-called “drive-by” demonstration – in order to maintain social distancing – aims to reduce traffic in Lansing and to protest the executive decree “Stay at home, stay safe” of Whitmer, a Democrat, demanding this that businesses could stay at home, which some businesses could sell and order people like him against all gatherings – no matter the size or family ties.

“Quarantine is when we restrict the movement of sick people. Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people, “Meshawn Maddock, a protest organizer with the Michigan Conservative Coalition, told Fox News. “Each person has learned a hard lesson on social distance. We don’t need a nanny to tell people how to be careful. “

The protest – called “Operation Gridlock” – would be just one of many demonstrations of civil disobedience in the country by Americans upset by their state’s house arrest orders amid the pandemic. While the contagion infected more than 568,000 Americans and killed more than 23,000, according to the latest estimates, protesters from North Carolina in Wyoming said they were just as concerned about the economic and financial impact as the Coronavirus has inflicted on the country – echoing President Trump. complaint that “the remedy is worse than the problem”.

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter who sounded the alarm what he believed to be flawed models dictating aggressive strategy, drew attention to the protests in North Carolina, as well as the uproar of social media in Michigan.

“As someone wrote to me, the people of [Michigan] know that when you lose a job, they don’t come back, ”he tweeted.

In terms of unemployment, some 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks – which means that one in ten working Americans is out of work.

Collectively, the numbers were the largest and fastest-growing series of job losses in 1948. In contrast, during the Great Recession, it took 44 weeks – about 10 months – for jobless claims reach their highest level currently in less than a year. month.

Last Thursday, dozens of Guy Fawkes mask and placard protesters ignored Ohio’s social distancing guidelines to demonstrate on the steps of the state capital building in Columbus against Governor Mike DeWine , a Republican, and the administration’s management of the epidemic. Protesters displayed signs saying “Open Ohio”, “Quarantine worse than the virus” and “Social distancing or social conditioning”. We do not consent. “

Although DeWine recognized that Ohioans had the right to express their feelings about his orders, he also begged his constituents to “hang on to them,” saying that not doing so would further harm the economy. .

“All the evidence we have indicates that if we don’t hold on, if we don’t continue to do what we do, it will cost a lot of lives,” he said. “And that will delay our ability to recover economically.”

Twenty people in Wyoming gathered in a park in Casper last week to protest government measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and get people back to work, while a Facebook group called ” ReOpen NC ”has gathered more than 21,000 members since its launch last Tuesday; he plans to assemble to protest later this week.

“We are losing our small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” the group wrote on its page. “The stop is neither justified nor sustainable for our region. Vulnerable people can be isolated or protected in other ways, without sacrificing our entire state economy. “

Maddock and other Michigan protesters said the orders not only hurt the economy, but also damaged their way of life – and even killed perhaps more people than the virus.

“The health system is essentially closed,” she said. “People with problems find it difficult to see a doctor because everyone is focused on the virus. My husband and I check my in-laws, but even doing so is now breaking the law. “

Whitmer “makes us all a criminal,” added Maddock. “People just need to use common sense, we can’t just shut down the whole state.”

Whitmer remained firm in his determination that Michigan must abide by its strict stay-at-home orders if the state wanted to tackle the virus as soon as possible. Echoing DeWine, she acknowledged that her constituents were sacrificing a lot but asked them to “stay put.”

“We are in a difficult time, and the unknown is scary,” she said. tweeted during the weekend. “But I know we have to stay stable,” she tweeted this weekend. “We cannot let fear or panic guide us. The lives of Michiganders are at stake. We must stay the course to save lives. Stay stable. We will overcome this together. “

Trump and many other Conservatives have been pushing for weeks to find a way to reopen the closed economy in the midst of the pandemic, with the president forming a second coronavirus task force to explore how it could be done. But now the Democrats at the head of individual states have also made plans to open up to business.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as the governors of northeast New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware, announced a regional effort to ultimately reopen the economy in a “coordinated In the midst of the coronavirus crisis. West coast governors have announced similar plans.

“We should start looking forward to the” reopening “, but reopening with a plan and a smart plan because if you do it wrong it can backfire,” Cuomo said at the event. “What the art form is going to be here is to do it intelligently and do it productively and do it in a coordinated way – in coordination with other states in the region and do it as a cooperative effort where we learn from each other where we share information, share resources, where we share information. “

In other parts of the world that have reopened, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, new waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported.

Acknowledging this possibility, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the coronavirus crisis “a fight against our lives” and noted that “reopening our backup will be just as difficult.”

Brooke Singman and Ronn Blitzer of Fox News contributed to this report.