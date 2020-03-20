Coronavirus: How to Help American Doctors and Patients

the coronavirus the epidemic, which has infected more than 240,000 people worldwide and killed more than 9,800, is starting to take its toll on many American systems.

Bunkered at home or not, the biggest names in the world have been stepping up to do what they can to combat coronavirus pandemic by making charitable donations to those in need. The world’s greatest artists have made large donations or used their existing businesses to provide relief.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. It can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, in some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems. Most people recover – those with mild illness in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

American health systems could however be overwhelmed in the coming weeks.

Here are ways to help American doctors and patients by providing information about charities and fundraising:

Charity Navigator, an independent charity appraiser, ensures accountability and transparency for the country’s largest charities. Its searchable database is specially designed these days, offering support to American doctors and patients regarding coronavirus epidemic.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy has a COVID-19 intervention fund providing support to US health work and the most vulnerable quarantined patients during the coronavirus epidemic.

The World Health Organization has a similar resource through www.COVID19ResponseFund.org.

the CDC Foundation is a member of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and now has a 30-day emergency crowdfunding campaign.

Give a compass addresses immediate and long-term needs for coronavirus epidemic.

The American Red Cross is still urging the citizens of the country to donate more blood.