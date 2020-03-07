Coronavirus: How to Make Your Own DIY Hand Sanitizer

Are you unable to find a hand sanitizer in stores due to the increase coronavirus panic? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss assured Saturday that despite the shortages, you can make your own germ control gel in a few easy steps.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends Weekend” With hosts Jedidiah Bila, Pete Hegseth, Griff Jenkins and meteorologist Rick Reichmuth, Suss said the steps are simple.

Citing a recipe she had found on vitaminshoppe.com, she said that the “Friends Weekend” hosts the first main ingredient is 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol.

“And, you have to get 91% or more rubbing alcohol. A lot of it is 70%. This is 99%,” she noted.

“So it’s a two-thirds cup and then you’re going to add a third of Aloe Vera gel,” she said.

“You are going to put the hand sanitizer companies in bankruptcy,” joked meteorologist Rick Reichmuth.

Next, Suss asked to add five drops of each essential oil to the bowl. The recipe calls for antibacterial tea tree oil and soothing lavender oil.

“If you want something that softens your hands, I have vitamin E in these containers for you,” she added.

“You know, it’s important because usually when you disinfect your hands all day, you get dry hands,” said Bila.

The last step is to whisk the ingredients together.

“It’s crazy,” said Suss of the frenzy of the hand sanitizer. “And, in fact, my child is school yesterday I sent a notice with this recipe to say, “We need a hand sanitizer and if you can’t bring it, you have to make it yours.” “

Sales of hand sanitizers in the United States increased 73% in the four weeks ending February 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to the market research firm Nielsen.

Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, increases production. Walmart and other stores say they are talking to suppliers to store bare shelves, but have not specified how long it might take.

