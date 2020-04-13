Coronavirus: How to Stay Safe While Grocery Shopping

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

With at least 42 states issuing home stay orders for residents of the United States, grocery stores stay one of the few places Americans can still go and be near large groups of people in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, they are one of the few hotspots that remain of concern in terms of social distancing, especially in its narrow aisles.

So what can you do to stay safe during grocery store visits?

While scientists have proven that you can get COVID-19 from surfaces, the most likely way to get the virus when you go to the supermarket is to go through another infected person who buys it inside.

“If it is possible to contract the virus [from contaminated surfaces], the majority of the transmission is likely to come from respiratory droplets, which you will be exposed to when you are with other people, “said Angela Rasmussen, virologist at the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health . NPR.

She added that washing your hands thoroughly would leave your risk “very, very low” after touching certain objects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has agreed that the main way the virus can spread is from one person to another interacting nearby through respiratory droplets in the air. This includes talking, coughing or sneezing – even if that person does not have a fever or has no symptoms.

This is why the agency recommended staying six feet from other people and the World Health Organization (WHO) advised to keep three feet away. A typical grocery cart is approximately three feet long, which means that two carts would be the CDC’s six-foot social distance recommendation.

“In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain (for example, grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community transmission, “the agency said on its website.

The agency does not recommend wearing N95 respiratory masks or surgical masks, which should be dedicated to already overworked healthcare workers while fighting on the front line.

Other experts say to limit visits to the store. You also need to have a plan or make a list before you go in order to be as efficient as possible while traveling.

“Be as efficient as possible in the store,” said Donald Schaffner, food microbiologist and distinguished professor at Rutgers University, to the media organization. “Have a list. Browse the store quickly and efficiently. Stay away. Be respectful of others. Maintain social distance while you are in the store.”

He added to look for stores that limit the number of people who enter inside. All stores disinfect before opening in the morning, so the first hours could theoretically be the cleanest or busiest for this reason. Other considerations include conflicts with certain shopping hours for the most vulnerable seniors.

Inside, Lauren Sauer, Director of Operations, Johns Hopkins Critical Preparedness and Response Office, recommends staying away from busy aisles and standing six feet from the person in front of you. of payment.

“When you walk around the store, the hardest part is passing people down the aisle,” Sauer told USA today. “Really avoid walking near people when you can.”

Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says to go to the store alone if possible.

“If you have three people living together and the three people go to the store, even though the three people have a low risk of being infected individually, as a group, they have tripled their risk, essentially,” said Aronoff. NPR.

the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said last month that there is currently no evidence of any association of food or food packaging with the transmission of COVID-19.

However, scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CDC, UCLA and Princeton University have found that the virus can remain infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces for days.

“Scientists have found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel “, depending on NIH.

Rachel Graham, a virologist who studies coronaviruses at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, says if you’re still worried about refrigerated packaging – because the virus can live up to 24 hours on cardboard – she says not to mention it for this period, according to NPR.

Graham added that freezing food helps the virus stay alive longer, so she recommends taking it out of the package. It is recommended that you bring an alcohol-based disinfectant to the supermarket with a few disinfectant wipes, if available.

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel said he prefers to constantly sanitize his hands rather than wearing gloves during races.

“Gloves accumulate germs, gloves accumulate viruses,” said Siegel. “Fox & Friends. “

“You will not even realize that you are touching something, you have it on your gloves, then you transfer it to your face, and then you can be infected.”

He says fresh produce should be washed thoroughly once in your home.

Benjamin Chapman, professor of food safety at North Carolina State University, told Wall Street newspaper he believes the best reason to bring wipes is to wipe your grocery cart. They can also be used for high-risk areas in the store such as the refrigerator or freezer handles.

Even so, he added that “the biggest risk factor is really being around others”.

California Grocers Association says “to inspect the products with your eyes, not with your hands”, and not to bring additional people on trips if possible.

Other tips recommended by the association include not picking up items unless you plan to buy them, and if you are using reusable bags, be sure to wash or disinfect them after each use.

If you’re still worried about shopping at stores, ordering groceries online is also an option. Some online grocery delivery services include Instacart, Amazon Fresh, Shipt, Walmart and Peapod.