Coronavirus impacting blood donation could cause shortage, agencies warn

Healthy Americans Urged to Donate Blood and Platelets as Officials Warn of a Potential Shortage for Hospitals and Patients, as the Number of new coronavirus case exceeds a thousand.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase”, Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s medical and scientific director said in a press release. “The last thing we want them to worry about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at blood drives and blood donation sites now. “

According to at the Red Cross, approximately 50 blood drives have been canceled so far, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,300 donations. The organization said that they currently only collect blood from healthy donors who are eligible and that employees continue to follow safety protocols, including regularly wiping areas affected by donors, using sterile collection kits and reducing contact with anyone having COVID-19.

Donors who have recently visited China, Hong Kong, Macao, Iran, Italy and South Korea are asked to defer their donation for 28 days, as are those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been in contact with a patient with coronavirus. .

Anyone who has registered to donate blood is asked to keep their current appointment.

“We are asking the American people to keep the blood supply stable during this difficult time,” said Chris Hrouda, president of the Red Cross Blood Services, in a press release. “As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it is essential that the plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients.”

Once the donated blood has been carefully examined and treated, it becomes available to patients in need of a blood transfusion. These patients may include those suffering from serious injuries, surgeries, childbirth, anemia, blood disorders or cancer treatments, as well as many others.

“As fears of the coronavirus increase, poor donor involvement could affect the availability of blood in hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether the life-saving blood will be in stock at when he will need it most. “