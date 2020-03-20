Coronavirus in Long Island nursing home kills 3, 12 ill

the coronavirus Endemic killed three people at a nursing home in North Fork on North Island, where 12 others were also ill.

The deaths and illnesses occurred at the Peconic Landing Health Center and were announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, a 96-year-old woman died; On Thursday, a 96-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman died.

“The three members had underlying medical conditions and two were receiving comfort support at the time of diagnosis,” Peconic Landing said in a statement on its website. “The three members were residents of the health center, where COVID-19 was first detected on campus on March 10 in the home of a per diem employee who had been unconsciously exposed to the virus.”

The deceased 96-year-old woman was found to have been infected with the coronavirus after her death.

The Peconic Landing Health Center houses 86 people in four separate wings. It is located in Greenport on the north fork of Long Island.

“There are currently 12 members of the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus: 10 are in stable condition, one is in hospital due to 19 COVID symptoms as of [Friday], and one has been in palliative care since before diagnosis and all are closely monitored, “said the facility.

The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in independent residents of Peconic Landings, which is home to 301 people.

“Circumstances change day by day, minute by minute,” said Peconic Landing President and CEO Bob Syron. “Just yesterday, we learned that the nine new cases and three deaths were associated with the virus. Our goal remains the health and well-being of our members. We ask you to give us the opportunity to focus our time on our members and the challenges ahead. “

He said the facility is working with Suffolk County director Steve Ballone to secure the personal protective equipment essential for its staff.

The facility banned most visitors.