Coronavirus infected more than 9,000 healthcare workers in the United States, says CDC

Between 10% and 20% from the United States coronavirus the cases are healthcare workers, although they tend to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials said on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released the first national data on how the pandemic is affecting doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

The data is important new information, but not necessarily surprising, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, who heads the federal agency’s response to the epidemic. Medical personnel have also been hit hard in other countries: media reports show that around 10% of cases in Italy and Spain involved health workers.

By the middle of last week, the CDC had reported more than 315,000 cases in the U.S. The new report looked at around 49,000 cases for which researchers had data indicating whether or not they were working in healthcare. About 9,300 of them, or 19%, were health professionals. This included 27 people who died.

But the data varied as far as it was complete, according to the researchers. In 12 states that reported better on the work of medical patients, about 11% of the cases were medical professionals.

Relative to all cases in the United States, larger proportions of diagnosed health workers were women, were Caucasian, and were young or middle-aged adults. This matches the demographics of those working in health care, according to the researchers.

About 10% of healthcare workers were hospitalized for symptoms, compared with 21% to 31% overall. This may reflect the younger age of the workers, as well as the priority of testing for healthcare workers, the report said.

Just over half of a group of infected health care workers surveyed said their only known exposure to the virus was at work, but researchers say it’s unclear how different people got the virus .

A second report released Tuesday examined three healthcare workers who were infected after treating a patient in Solano County, California, in what was one of the first cases of illness transmitted to medical personnel in the United States . The workers did not initially know that the patient was infected with the coronavirus. The three men wore no eye protection or other protective equipment for at least part of the time they cared for the person, the researchers said.