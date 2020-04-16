Coronavirus infectious disease specialist details battle for COVID-19

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Infectious Disease Specialist in Virginia opens up on her personal battle with the same virus and other experts in her field work tirelessly to understand: the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID19.

Dr. Mary E. Schmidt, associate professor of clinical medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University, spoke to Fox News about her experience and her recovery from the new virus. Read on to see how the virus has affected it and what advice it has to give to those who might experience it.

Fox News: When did you first notice symptoms? What were they?

Dr. Schmidt: I first noticed symptoms during the first week of March. I had sneezing, a slight sore throat that developed into a burning in my sinuses, a headache, painful lymph nodes in my neck, then a burning in my chest with a dry cough, fever and bronchospasm over a period of about a week.

Fox News: When and how did the disease progress according to your experience?

Schmidt: It had been about four days from the time of a headache and burning in my sinuses until fever, cough and bronchospasm. I had to use an inhaler several times a day. I have rarely used my inhaler in the past and only when I have wheezing with aerobic exercise [in] extremely cold weather.

Fox News: How do you think you were exposed?

Schmidt: Most likely in Aspen, Co., which had the highest incidence of people infected per capita in the last week of February, enjoying the city and the mountains. The following week, it was identified that 13 people were infected with COVID-19. When the tests started in Aspen, they found more people infected and the spread in the community was documented. The town and mountain restaurants are very popular. We received guests and were in town or in the mountains, in restaurants and places of entertainment several times a day.

Fox News: Did a test confirm your diagnosis?

Schmidt: The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was a false negative. I had a positive antibody test for IgM antibodies.

Fox News: What surprised you most about the virus?

Schmidt: The cough is really a dry cough, it is not with a lot of phlegm of bacterial bronchitis. As the virus replicated, I had a lot of burns in my throat, my sinuses and my respiratory tract.

Fox News: What have you done to manage your symptoms?

Schmidt: At the same time, I had a serious arthritis problem with my left knee and unfortunately I took a lot of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs which may have dampened my immune response in the long run. It helped me feel better, as did Tylenol and my pulmonary inhaler. Chicken soup was all I ate for a week; that was all i wanted.

Fox News: Have you ever thought that you should be hospitalized?

Schmidt: Third day of my cough, I had trouble sleeping because of shortness of breath but I waited. Not recommended.

Fox News: Are you healed now?

Schmidt: Not completely – waves of fatigue and need to sleep more than usual.

Fox News: Overall, was the disease more severe than expected?

Schmidt: A medical journal article who reported that over a thousand patients from Wuhan, China, had been released by the time I had a cough and fever. From this study, I knew that a temperature below 100.4 occurred in about 40% of people and that lung inflammation was common in those who had developed lung disease. I thought I had an average course. At that time, doctors in American hospitals did not know how quickly lung symptoms could progress to the need for a ventilator.

Fox News: What would you like others to know about the virus or what does it look like to be infected?

