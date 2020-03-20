Coronavirus infects 2-year-old Ohio child, youngest in the state to date

A 2 year old boy in Ohio contracted the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to local reports.

The unidentified toddler tested positive for the coronavirus, officially making him the youngest in Ohio to contract the disease, according to WLWT-5, quoting a Franklin County spokesperson.

TIPS FOR TALKING CORONAVIRUS WITH YOUR CHILDREN

The boy likely contracted the disease from person-to-person transmission, according to the news station. He would not be hospitalized and is recovering at home.

Ohio has at least 88 cases of new virus.

Despite more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States, the virus has largely spared children, which is confusing because they are generally among the most vulnerable when it comes to seasonal illnesses like the flu or other coronaviruses. A pediatrician previously told Fox News that their frequent exposure to these seasonal diseases can protect them from COVID-19.

QUESTIONS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS? ASK AN EXPERT

“No one knows exactly why this is happening, but the likely reason is that each winter season, several non-COVID-19 coronaviruses circulate that children are very prone to catch,” said pediatrician Dr. Peter Jung. “Their frequent exposure to these other coronaviruses probably gives them a certain level of immunity that adults may not have. There are probably other contributing factors, but this is probably the most important. “

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.