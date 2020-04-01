Coronavirus infects dozens of University of Texas breakwaters that have chartered a plane to Mexico

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

More than two dozen students from the University of Texas who chartered a plane to Mexico for the spring break are now infected with the new coronavirus, COVID19.

The city of Austin, Texas, announced the news on Tuesday, stating that of the 70 students who chartered the plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago, at least 28 of them tested positive for COVID-19. Dozens of others are under public health investigation. At least four of the confirmed cases were asymptomatic, officials said.

DEBATE ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK FACE MASK: SHOULD YOU WEAR IT?

Austin health officials, as well as those from UT Austin and University Health, were in contact with all of the spring breakers who were part of the group, some of whom took commercial flights to return home. The 28 that tested positive are now self-insulating, while “others are in quarantine while being monitored and tested,” the statement said.

“While Mexico at the time of their travel was not under federal travel advice, residents of Austin-Travis County should follow CDC travel recommendations instructing travelers to avoid all non-essential international travel “The officials warned, adding,” Any kind of leisure vacation “is not considered essential.

“The virus is often hidden in health and is given to those who are at serious risk of hospitalization or death,” said Austin-Travis County Interim Health Manager Dr. Mark Escott in a statement. “While young people have less risk of complications, they are not immune [to] serious illness and death from COVID-19. “

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS

Almost half of all COVID-19 positive cases in the Austin-Travis County area have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 40, according to county data.

Health experts continued to point out that everyone is at risk of getting the new virus – including children and young adults. Miners in major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, hard hit, died from coronavirus. And while epidemiologists and infectious disease experts still generally assume that young people usually suffer from relatively mild cases of coronavirus than the elderly, young people are often the silent and potentially lethal transmitters of the virus – that’s why measures to social distancing must be taken seriously, especially by young people, experts say.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

But the now outdated notion that young people are practically resistant to severe symptoms means that many have not changed their lifestyles and, at least initially, have taken social distancing measures to stem the spread. University of Texas students are not alone: ​​in recent weeks, scores have continued to travel and regroup in Florida for the spring break. And in states like Kentucky, kids have organized “coronavirus parties,” only to find out a few days later that participants are getting sick from the disease.

“It is a misconception that children cannot get seriously ill. Children get sick, but they do not get that bad,” said Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer of WebMD, told Fox News. “The highest rate of serious cases and deaths remains the elderly. But what we learn is that everyone is in danger.”

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this report.