Coronavirus infects participant in New Orleans journalism conference

Someone who attended a journalism conference in New Orleans last week tested positive new coronavirus.

In a statement, officials from the Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) of the Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia said that one of its members who attended the 2020 conference of the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting (NICAR) at the New Orleans last week tested positive for the new virus, or COVID-19, presumptively. The IRE said on Tuesday that the final results are expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The IRE is informing conference participants now so that individuals can make their own decisions about how best to proceed,” officials said in a statement.

“The participant traveled from the United States to the New Orleans conference and was present from Thursday March 5 to Saturday afternoon March 7. Based on the onset of the limited symptoms, they could have contracted the virus before, during or after the conference. Symptoms can appear within two to 14 days of exposure, and in some cases they do not appear at all. ” read statement.

The unidentified participant has “mild symptoms and is expected to recover fully,” said IRE officials. He or she is in self-quarantine at their home, where they will stay for the next 14 days.

More than 1,000 people attended the conference, which took place at the Marriott hotel on Canal Street, according to a local news station. WBRZ-2.

“The participant reached out today to the people he was in close contact with during the conference. In addition, the IRE informs those who have participated in a preregistered practical course with the participant, ”the press release said.

Journalists from Raleigh News & Observer, Charlotte Observer, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fresno Bee, Miami Herald and other publications attended the conference, the Miami Herald reported.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in the United States exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday evening. More than 30 states have been affected by the virus, which started in a live animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.