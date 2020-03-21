Coronavirus is an “existential threat” to Trump’s re-election: GOP insiders

the coronavirus poses an “existential threat” President TrumpThe 2020 re-election, say campaign insiders and GOP agents.

“He is not running against Joe Biden, he is running against a virus and the collateral damage it causes,” former White House strategist Steve Bannon told The Post, saying that the epidemic and its aftermath training were potentially the most complex threat ever faced by the United States. . “You could have a financial crash, a great economic depression and a war on a bug at the same time … Today is November.” [Trump] is going to be weighed and measured by the American people by the way [he handles] crisis.”

A Trump campaign agent was more direct, saying: “If he stimulates economic recovery around the coronavirus, he loses.”

He continued: “Donald Trump has always been the biggest obstacle to re-election is the economy. If the economy is doing well and progressing, he could have sailed for re-election. If we reach this unemployment threshold of 20% when the Treasury predicts it, it will be difficult to say that the economy is doing well. “

So far, surveys have offered a mixed bag. An ABC / Ipsos survey released on Friday found that 55% of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while only 43% disapproved – an almost complete reversal of what the same poll had reported a week earlier. However, the president’s overall approval ratings have gone from 49% after impeachment to 44% more typical than he had before the epidemic, according to Gallup.

