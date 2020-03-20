Coronavirus kills mother of 6 in Washington state and breast cancer survivor

Washington mother of six dies after positive test new coronavirus, or COVID-19, depending on his family.

Sundee Rutter, 42, who was a stage 4 breast cancer survivor, died on Monday, according to a GoFundMe page created in her name. Rutter leaves behind six children, ages 24, 21, 20, 15, 14 and 13. Their two parents are now deceased – they lost their father “a few years ago,” according to KOMO News.

“The road has not been easy for these children. They have gone through a lot in the past few years. Sundee was an absolutely incredible mom and instilled only the highest value in her children, ”reads GoFundMe. “I have never known a group of brothers and sisters who bond together and take care of each other as much as these children.”

Rutter started feeling bad about two weeks ago. She went to a local hospital but was sent home, according to the news station. A few days later, his condition got worse – Rutter had a fever and had trouble breathing, two common symptoms of the new virus, COVID-19. This prompted one of his sons to take him to the Providence Medical Center in Everett. She was admitted to hospital but died about a week later.

Those battling cancer are at high risk for serious illness if they are infected with COVID-19, as their immune systems are generally weakened by cancer and cancer treatments.

“Usually the risk is temporary. Cancer patients who finished treatment a few years ago or more have an immune system that has probably recovered, but everyone is different, “says the American Cancer Society.

“Because of all the cancer treatments, Sundee had very little in the way of an immune system,” reads the GoFundMe.

A longtime friend remembers Rutter as a “wonderful person”.

“Great friend, great mother, great wife – she was a wonderful person,” Jessica Harris told KOMO News. “We’re pretty devastated, she defeated cancer and lost the battle with the coronavirus? It’s just crazy.”