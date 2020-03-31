Coronavirus kills New York miner

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A New York miner, currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, has suffered a coronavirus-death related to death, according to city data released Monday.

In his daily report on deaths from coronavirus, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced the death of at least one resident 17 years of age or younger. The minor, who was not identified, had an underlying health problem – what the Department of Health noted could include diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease, and l asthma, among others. No further details were provided.

The majority of deaths have been reported in those aged 75 and over, followed by those aged 45 to 64, according to estimates from Monday. Overall, the city has seen more than 38,000 cases of the new virus, with at least 42% of the cases – 16,028 – reported in people aged 18 to 44.

News comes after Los Angeles County public health department announced death from coronavirus last week at a 17 year old boy from Lancaster, California. But later the same day, the health department backed off, saying in an updated statement that his death “will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”.

“Although initial tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be another explanation for the death,” said officials from the health department. said in the updated statement. If confirmed by the CDC, death would mark the first known case of a deceased minor virus in the United States.

Two days later, a 17-year-old boy in Louisiana from the parish of Orléans also died from the new virus, said health officials. And over the weekend, the coronavirus claimed the life of a baby in Chicago, marking the youngest virus-related death in Illinois to date.

The risk of death and serious illness from COVID-19 is higher for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. In most cases, according to experts, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

By Tuesday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 800,049 people in 178 countries and territories, causing more than 38,714 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling 164,610 diseases and at least 3,170 deaths.

