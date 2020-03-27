Coronavirus kills postman in New York

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Postman who worked in the Bronx died as a result coronavirus, according to the men’s union.

In a statement released Thursday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) announced the death of postman Rakkhon Kim, 50. Kim died Wednesday “of complications from COVID-19”. says the association.

Kim, a resident of Northvale, N.J., celebrated his 23rd birthday as a letter carrier in November.

“On behalf of the NALC, we mourn the loss of Brother Kim,” said NALC president Fredric Rolando in a statement. “We send our sincere sympathies and sincere thoughts and prayers to Rakkhon’s family, relatives, friends and colleagues.”

It is the first known case of a New York City factor dying from the virus, according to the New York Post.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some may wonder if you can get the virus from touching contaminated surfaces, including packages and mail. A recent study by scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) UCLA and Princeton University found that the virus can remain infectious in droplets in the air for long periods of time. hours and on the surface for days.

The study in the New England Journal of Medicine also suggested that people can get the virus “after touching contaminated objects.”

“Scientists have found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel “, depending on NIH.

That said, the United States Postal Service – citing indications from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC), on World Health Organization (WHO) and the Surgeon General – said in a statement earlier this month that there is “currently no evidence that COVID-19 is released by mail.”

New York now leads the country with more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases. Overall, the virus has infected more than 542,788 people in 175 countries and territories, resulting in more than 21,571 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths, as of Friday morning estimates.

