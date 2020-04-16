Health

Coronavirus: Las Vegas reopens, hides dealers: report

April 16, 2020 0 comment

Coronavirus pandemic could spell economic disaster for Las Vegas

Like much of the country, Nevada has virtually closed, the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip fading amid efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. But unlike other parts of the country, no other state relies as much on tourism to boost its economy.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Register here.

Casino executives in Las Vegas, NV., Think about ways to keep customers and employees safe once the gaming mecca opens up to customers, according to a report released Wednesday.

Some of the informal interviews discussed security measures that include putting on masks and gloves at dealerships, in addition to reopening nearby facilities so that employees and possibly tourists can get tested. COVID-19.

Las Vegas would begin by reopening small businesses in the area so that residents can start working again to ease economic hardship, according to Bloomberg.

LAS VEGAS REELING THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS: MILLION TOURISTS AT “VIRTUALLY ZERO”

The Las Vegas Strip was deserted on April 14 because casinos and other businesses were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. (AP Photo / John Locher)

The Las Vegas Strip was deserted on April 14 because casinos and other businesses were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. (AP Photo / John Locher)

The casinos would operate with as few as a third of its rooms available for booking, with reduced entrances and guest temperatures controlled by non-invasive methods, the newspaper said.

Other deliberations include having players sit at least one chair at the blackjack tables, as problems with social distancing can persist for an indefinite period.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak previously announced that all casinos, cinemas, bars, restaurants and gymnasiums will close on March 18 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

This decision was taken up by Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio, who said in a Press release the company would temporarily close its properties in North America to protect the well-being of its employees and guests.

VEGAS BUST: THE GOVERNOR OF NEVADA ORDERS CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE CORONAVIRUS

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It is not known when Las Vegas will reopen its casinos, although Sisolak has made it clear that public health remains his concern.

“It is not going to be a political decision for me as to when to open,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t have an exact figure. I’m going to take a lot of advice from our doctors and determine what is in the best interest of keeping all Nevadans safe.”

Nick Givas and Benjamin Brown of Fox News contributed to this report

Recommended For You

Japan extends state of emergency to nationwide: report

Japan extends state of emergency to nationwide: report

Ohio woman with coronavirus, who is sedated on a ventilator, gives birth without knowing it

Ohio woman with coronavirus, who is sedated on a ventilator, gives birth without knowing it

Coronavirus infected more than 9,000 healthcare workers in the United States, says CDC

Coronavirus infected more than 9,000 healthcare workers in the United States, says CDC

About the Author: Maelie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *