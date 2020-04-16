Coronavirus: Las Vegas reopens, hides dealers: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Register here.

Casino executives in Las Vegas, NV., Think about ways to keep customers and employees safe once the gaming mecca opens up to customers, according to a report released Wednesday.

Some of the informal interviews discussed security measures that include putting on masks and gloves at dealerships, in addition to reopening nearby facilities so that employees and possibly tourists can get tested. COVID-19.

Las Vegas would begin by reopening small businesses in the area so that residents can start working again to ease economic hardship, according to Bloomberg.

LAS VEGAS REELING THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS: MILLION TOURISTS AT “VIRTUALLY ZERO”

The casinos would operate with as few as a third of its rooms available for booking, with reduced entrances and guest temperatures controlled by non-invasive methods, the newspaper said.

Other deliberations include having players sit at least one chair at the blackjack tables, as problems with social distancing can persist for an indefinite period.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak previously announced that all casinos, cinemas, bars, restaurants and gymnasiums will close on March 18 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

This decision was taken up by Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio, who said in a Press release the company would temporarily close its properties in North America to protect the well-being of its employees and guests.

VEGAS BUST: THE GOVERNOR OF NEVADA ORDERS CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE CORONAVIRUS

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It is not known when Las Vegas will reopen its casinos, although Sisolak has made it clear that public health remains his concern.

“It is not going to be a political decision for me as to when to open,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t have an exact figure. I’m going to take a lot of advice from our doctors and determine what is in the best interest of keeping all Nevadans safe.”

Nick Givas and Benjamin Brown of Fox News contributed to this report