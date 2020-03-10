Coronavirus likely to leave hospitals and doctors’ offices, expert says

As more and more cases of new coronavirus sweeping the nation, the job of tracing possible contacts of positive patients is likely to leave health care professionals who have helped care for patients facing their own quarantine periods. This means that hospitals and medical facilities may find themselves struggling to respond to staff shortages as the number of patients requiring care increases.

“Hospitals are experiencing the greatest shortages due to both an increase in the number of patients and staff exposed to the virus and to be quarantined,” David Savitsky, CEO of ATC Healthcare Services, told Fox News. “In addition, apart from patients who need care, there are a significant number of people who come to hospitals who are not sick, but think they are sick and want to be tested or treated.”

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE ACCOUNT

So far, at least five healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus, according to Internal of the business community, with hundreds more in quarantine.

“It just isn’t viable to think that every time a healthcare worker is exposed, they have to be quarantined for 14 days,” said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Kaiser Health News. “We would be short of health personnel.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Savitsky said his company is currently seeing the highest demand for nurses, followed by respiratory therapists and x-ray and CT technicians, due to their exposure to COVID-19 patients.

“Doctors’ practices are also significantly affected, because if a patient shows up with the virus, they can eliminate almost all of the staff who work there,” he said.

Savitsky, who self-isolates after being exposed to COVID-19 in a personal setting, said that one of his employees is also in voluntary quarantine and that his staff follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have provided advice to all of our staff on precautions to be taken in accordance with CDC guidelines,” he said. “Our vice-president of nursing provided our staff with detailed communication to remind them of the precautions to take.”

As of March 7, the CDC said health care workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 but who are asymptomatic may continue to work.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“Establishments may consider allowing asymptomatic health workers (HCPs) who have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient to continue working after staffing options have been exhausted and in consultation with their health program at work, “said the CDC. “These HCPs should always report the temperature and the absence of symptoms every day before starting to work. Facilities may have exposed HCP to wear a face mask during work for 14 days after the exposure event if there is a sufficient supply of face masks. “

The agency said that any health care professional who develops “even mild symptoms” that are compatible with COVID-19 “should cease patient care activities, put on a face mask and notify their supervisor or health services at work before leaving work. ”