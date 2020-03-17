Coronavirus lockdown: photo of son visiting elderly father through window goes viral on Facebook

Anyway, nothing like a heart to heart with your dad.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic dramatic disturbances In everyday life, the dedication of a Minnesota man to visit his father daily in the assisted living center where he resides has gone viral in a touching photo shared on Facebook.

Bernard Johnson, 88, moved to Whispering Pine Assisted Living in Akona about six months ago, and his son Charlie Johnson has visited every day since, KARE 11 reports.

Since March 13, Whispering Pines has temporarily banned visitors from protecting residents as the epidemic spreads to Minnesota – a tough decision Charlie said Fox 29 he fully supports.

“I don’t want someone to get sick, I don’t want them to get sick or the other guys get sick,” said the son. “If he had to get it, it probably would.”

Bernard, who was a machinist before retiring, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart complications and is currently on oxygen, according to his son.

True to his love for his father, Charlie simply pulled a chair into the parking lot on the other side of his father’s window and called him on the phone so the two could continue their daily conversations, by Fox 29, after taking the new rule. effect.

After witnessing the comforting moment, Sandy Hamilton, an employee of Whispering Pines Assisted Living, said she was moved to tears and inspired to take a photo.

“I burst into tears when I saw it and just wanted to share it with everyone,” said the licensed practical nurse at KARE 11.

After receiving permission from the Johnson family, Hamilton shared the image on Facebook on Sunday, in a post that went viral with more than 775,000 shares, 132,000 likes and 18,000 comments to date.

Many users have hailed the image as illustrating a “brilliant” idea and a “beautiful” moment, which has lifted the spirits in these difficult times.

‘We reap what we sow. Great father – great son, “said a Facebook commentator.

“It’s love,” agreed another.

“Bless them both. One great link, ”echoed one of them.

As for Johnson’s position, he said that the hype overnight was a complete shock – for all the right reasons.

“People probably need it right now,” he thought. “The country is a bit disorganized and I think it needs a little hope, some support.”

Looking ahead, Whispering Pines vice president Sharon Compton said she hopes the now viral photo will inspire others to imagine creative ways to stay in touch with loved ones and seniors who cannot receive visitors due to concerns related to COVID-19.