Coronavirus May Continue This Summer, Governor of New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Democrat said in an interview on Sunday that the coronavirus the epidemic could continue “significantly during the summer”.

“We are going to have not only a tough week ahead, but several weeks to come,” said Murphy. CNN. “Whether it is fans, personal protective equipment, beds, health workers, all of that will be a constraint.

NJ.com reported that New Jersey has suffered 917 coronavirus deaths and more than 37,000 cases. The document reported that there were Additional 3,482 cases in the last 24 hours. Murphy said the state had lost more residents to the coronavirus than it had during the September 11 attacks.

“Just as we are committed to never forgetting those we lost on September 11, we are committed to never forgetting those we lost because of this pandemic,” he said.

The number of people infected in the United States has exceeded 300,000, the number of deaths has exceeded 9,000. Almost 4,200 of these deaths are in New York State.

Murphy’s warning came hours before US surgeon general Jerome Adams told Fox News that he thought the country could peak at some point this week. He said that despite the grim prediction, there were glimmers of hope. States like New York and California have seen death recede recently.

“I know it’s going to be a bad week, a bad seven to 10 days, but I’m optimistic that if we keep doing what we’re supposed to do, we can reopen parts of this country earlier than June 1 or the end of May, “he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said the toll for the coming week “would be shocking to some, but that is what will happen before it turns around , then tie yourself up. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report