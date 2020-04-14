Coronavirus may have spread from dead body: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A forensic professional dies of the consequences coronavirus in Thailand It is believed to be the first person reported to have caught COVID-19 from a dead body, according to a report released Tuesday.

A letter published March 20 in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine explained how a forensic pathologist working in Bangkok and a licensed practical nurse were the only two COVID-19 infections involving health professionals in Thailand at the time.

Won Sriwijitalai from RVT Medical Center in Bangkok and Viroj Wiwanitkit from DY Patil University wrote that the two were unlikely to be in contact with infected patients as most cases were imported and spread to the community local was limited.

The letter adds that the two health professionals could “have contact with biological samples and corpses”.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a forensic unit,” the study found, according to Newsweek.

Details of the age or name of the medical examiner and the nursing assistant were not included. The study added that there was no data on the number of dead bodies because it is not a common practice to examine COVID-19 in dead bodies.

“Nevertheless, infection control and universal precautions are necessary,” he said. “Forensic professionals must wear protective devices, including protective coveralls, gloves, glasses, a cap and a mask. The disinfection procedure used in operating rooms can also be applied in units pathology / forensics. “

The World Health Organization has previously stated that “there is no evidence of people infected with exposure to the bodies of deceased COVID-19”.

The WHO added that if a person dies during the COVID-19 infectious period, the lungs and other organs may still contain a live virus.

“The safety and well-being of all those who care for the bodies should be the first priority,” said the organization. said. “Before going to a body, people should make sure that the necessary hand hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) are available.”

Reports of possible cadaveric infections occur after relatives of the deceased have been advised not to touch or kiss the bodies of their loved ones, which has had an impact on funeral or death rituals in countries around the world , NPR reported.

As of Tuesday morning, Thailand had more than 2,613 cases of COVID-19 and at least 40 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.