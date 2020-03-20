Coronavirus Myths and Facts: Popular Theories About the New Demystified Virus

As the new coronavirus continues to spread, as does disinformation about it on the web and social media. Unfortunately, eating garlic or rinsing your nose with saline will not protect you from the virus, known as COVID-19, and using a hand dryer will not kill it. These rumors seemingly circulate faster than the virus itself.

Read on for an overview of some of the most popular myths that have been debunked by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health experts.

Myth: Taking a hot bath will prevent me from getting the new coronavirus

False. While a hot bath can be a way to relax and relieve the stress of the pandemic, it will not protect you from getting the new virus itself.

“Taking a warm bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19. Your normal body temperature stays around 36.5 ° C to 37 ° C (97.7 ° F to 98.6 ° F) regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. In fact, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you. ” warns WHO. “The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently.”

Myth: I can get coronavirus if a mosquito bites me

False. As WHO reports, “to date, there is no information or evidence to indicate that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.”

“The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus that is spread mainly by droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or by droplets of saliva or runny nose,” he adds.

Myth: Using a hand dryer will kill the virus

Yet another falsehood, just like a similar myth which claims hair dryers can do the same. Washing your hands with warm water and soap will help protect you from the virus, as will using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. .

“Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly using paper towels or a hot air dryer,” adds the WHO.

But do you wash your hands properly? Also, if you're having trouble finding a hand sanitizer, find out how here.

Myth: Spraying alcohol and / or chlorine on my body will protect me from the virus

False. Spraying these products on your body will not protect you from the virus.

“Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill the viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothing or mucous membranes (ie eyes, mouth), ”warns WHO. “Be aware that alcohol and chlorine can be useful in disinfecting surfaces, but they should be used in accordance with the appropriate recommendations.”

While panicked Americans wipe store shelves to avoid hand sanitizers in an effort to prevent the new coronavirus, others have scoured their pantries to find ingredients for their own concoction. But these efforts can lead you to a medical emergency unrelated to COVID-19 if you mix the wrong chemicals together. Learn more about the products to avoid mixing here.

Myth: rinsing my nose with saline will protect me from the virus

Although rinsing your nose with saline may help recover from a cold, it won’t protect you from the new virus.

“There is no evidence that regular rinsing of the nose with saline solution has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus,” says WHO. “There is limited evidence that regular flushing [the] the nose with saline can help people recover from colds faster. However, regular flushing of the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections. “

Myth: Eating Garlic Will Help Protect Me From Coronavirus

Garlic is indeed a healthy food because it contains antioxidants and can improve cholesterol levels, among other advantages. But unfortunately, consuming this food will not protect you from infection with the virus.

“There is no evidence of the current epidemic that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus,” says WHO.

Myth: Essential oils will protect me from COVID-19

There is no evidence of this. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently sent a letter to an essential oil company urging them to stop saying their products protect against COVID-19.