Coronavirus: New York shortens time to declare dead

NEW YORK (AP) – Like New York City deals with a montage coronavirus With the death toll and shrinking space in the morgue, the city has shortened the period of detention of unclaimed remains before their burial in the city’s public cemetery.

Under the new policy, the medical examiner’s office will keep the bodies stored for only 14 days before burying them in the town’s potter’s field on Hart Island.

Normally, about 25 bodies per week are buried on the island, mostly for people whose families cannot afford the funeral or who are not claimed by relatives.

In recent days, however, funeral operations have gone from one day a week to five days a week, with around 24 burials each day, said Correctional Department spokesman Jason Kersten.

Aerial images taken Thursday by the Associated Press captured workers digging graves on the island, a strip within a mile of the Bronx which is the last resting place for more than a million New- Mostly needy Yorkers.

Forty coffins were lined up for burial on the island on Thursday, and two new trenches have been dug in recent days.

Burials are generally carried out by inmates from the Rikers Island prison complex, but during the coronavirus pandemic, work was resumed by contractors.

City officials have not explained whether the increase in burials was due to pressure on the mortuaries to dispose of the bodies more quickly. The virus killed hundreds of New York residents every day this week.

Overwhelmed hospitals placed bodies in refrigerated trucks parked outside their doors.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that authorities are planning to temporarily bury coronavirus victims on Hart Island if the morgues and temporary storage units fill up.

The Democratic mayor told NY1 television that as part of such an emergency plan, the bodies of COVID-19 victims would be buried individually – and not in mass graves – so that families could later to get them back.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said Thursday that “she does not currently plan to reach the capacity of the morgue.”

“However, as the mayor said, the city could explore the option of temporary burials on Hart Island if necessary,” said spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis.

De Blasio said no work by the detainees will be used for the temporary burial of victims of the coronavirus.

The city’s 2008 pandemic influenza pandemic plan states that Hart Island will be used as a temporary burial site in the event that the death toll reaches tens of thousands and other storage areas are full.

Brooklyn entrepreneur Thomas Cheeseman said funeral homes are so busy that some people will inevitably end up being temporarily buried.

Cheeseman said the new deadlines are straining funeral homes as more and more families are looking for arrangements for loved ones who have died from the coronavirus.

“We funeral directors are overwhelmed,” said Cheeseman. “We are inundated. The crematorium can’t even take a body for two weeks. Funeral homes don’t have refrigerated trucks parked in front.”