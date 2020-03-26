Coronavirus next epicenter is likely New Orleans, Tulane hospital doctor

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New Orleans is probably the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, Intensive care doctor from Tulane Medical Center Dr. Joshua Denson said Thursday.

Appearing on “America’s Press Room” With moderator Ed Henry, Denson said that the progression of cases seen daily in hospitals is a slow process, but that “every day accumulates.”

“As far as fears are concerned, this could be the next epicenter: I think, unfortunately, I think we are here,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“A large part of the problem with this disease – as many have heard and know about it – is [patients] end up in the ICU … they will end up being there for one, two or three weeks sometimes, “he said.

To date, there are almost 70,000 confirmed cases of virus in the United States with more than 1,000 deaths. Louisiana claims more than 1,700 of these cases, with 65 deaths reported.

Denson told Henry that the duration of the illness was the doctors’ main concern.

“The other thing that hasn’t been talked about so much is not only that people who can get sick … end up dying, but a large part of the population suffers from a disability. to be in the ICU for a while, “he explained. “And it’s a kind of group that worries me personally, because we are witnessing a rise in power and people are not improving immediately.”

“Some do it but – the majority do it – but those who don’t do it, it’s a long process,” added Denson.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Denson said that, although New Orleans is “suspended” from the allocation of emergency supplies, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was right to call for help.

“I want to emphasize that, you know, any support we can get in New Orleans would be greatly appreciated,” he concluded.