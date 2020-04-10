Coronavirus Now Kills More Americans Than Cancer and Heart Disease: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is now the leading cause of death WE. – killing more people on average per day than Cancer or cardiac disease.

The virus is responsible for 1,970 deaths a day in the United States, according to a chart released Tuesday by Dr. Maria Danilychev, based in San Diego, California. In comparison, the graph shows that 1,774 deaths per day are attributed to heart disease and 1,641 to cancer, according to Newsweek.

The visualization comes as the death toll in the United States has continued to increase dramatically in recent weeks. The death toll exceeded 16,600 by the end of Thursday, an increase of more than 12,000 deaths according to data released by Johns Hopkins University eight days earlier.

Coronavirus-related deaths across the United States reached 1939 on Tuesday, which was also the highest single-day total for any country since the virus was first detected in China late last year.

Barely a week ago, the chart, which cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Worldmeters.info as sources – showed COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death, with an average of around 975 deaths per day.

On March 22, he showed that the daily death rate from COVID-19 was starting to increase, passing flu and pneumonia and suicide, as well as liver and kidney disease.

Characteristics of the graph A lapse of time to show how daily deaths have increased since March 15.

Dr. James Lawler, a public health researcher at the University of Nebraska, estimated in mid-March that 480,000 deaths were possible if infection and mortality rates remained constant at 30 and 0.5%, according to the New York Times.

That estimate would only track cancer, which kills just under 600,000 Americans a year, and heart disease, which kills around 650,000, according to time.

New York saw more than 161,000 cases of coronavirus, with deaths in the state exceeding 7,000 on Thursday.

New York City, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, saw its death toll surpass 5,000 on Thursday. The virus has now killed more than 2,000 more than the number of people who died on September 11.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said deaths in the state reached a third consecutive daily record on Wednesday.

As the death rate has increased, reports have shown that hospitalizations have decreased in some areas of the United States. Cuomo added that hospitalization rates in New York City have slowed due to social distancing.

“Our efforts are working,” he said. NPR. “They work better than anyone thought they would work. It’s because people conform to them.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that based on more recent data, deaths in the United States would be lower than the initial projection of 100,000 to 240,000 total deaths. A decrease in daily mortality rates is generally less than hospitalization rates.

“I think we’re going to see a slowdown in that, and it’s more like the 60,000 [range] that 100,000 to 200,000, “said Fauci, according to The hill.

As of Friday morning, the United States had more than 465,750 cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins.