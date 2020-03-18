Coronavirus: Orange County prohibits all private and public gatherings; California schools expected to close until fall

CaliforniaOrange County on Tuesday issued an order banning all public and private gatherings of “an unlimited number of people” to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Under the unprecedented ordinance issued by the county health worker, Dr. Nicole Quick, rallies at work and “taking place outside a single household or residential unit are prohibited. However, nothing in that order does not prohibit bringing together members of a household or a residential unit “.

“We recognize that community members may experience anxiety related to the social disruption caused by [the virus] and we want to encourage residents to reach out to their loved ones using appropriate methods like phone, video messaging, email and text, ”said Quick.

Most California schools will likely remain closed until the fall due to the new coronavirus, Gov. Newsom, D-Calif., Announced Tuesday at a press conference broadcast online.

Almost all schools in the state have already closed, while California is trying to stop the spread of the virus. The rest will follow soon, he said at an online press conference.

“I would plan and assume that it is unlikely that many of these schools, few or not, will open before the summer break,” said Newsom. “I don’t want to mislead you, for more than six million children in our system and their families, they have to make plans at a time when many plans are already being limited. But planning with children is one of the most difficult to plan. “

He added that it was “totally inappropriate” for the children to worry about coming back and getting tested.

Orange County – just south of Los Angeles – has over three million residents.

The essential exceptions to order in California County include all of the services necessary to keep government agencies operating and to ensure the health, safety and well-being of the public.

Hospitals, emergency responders, grocery stores, food banks, gas stations and other businesses selling essential activities are also exempt from the order and will remain open, according to the order, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

All businesses were also asked to adopt a “social distancing” approach, which keeps six feet apart from everyone except family members.

“Violation of this ordinance is punishable by a fine, imprisonment or both,” said the ordinance. “This order can be enforced by the sheriff or the chiefs of police.”

He also recommended that everyone over the age of 65, those with chronic conditions, and those with “compromised immune systems” stay at home as directed by the California Department of Public Health for seniors and those at high risk.

The state has more than 700 cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning, including 12 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report