Coronavirus outbreak at Massachusetts veterans’ home leaves at least 6 dead, more tests pending

Thirteen veterans at Soldiers’ House in Holyoke, Mass., died this month, and at least six of the victims tested positive new coronavirus. Five more results from the COVID-19 test are pending, one result was negative and one was unclear.

Ten other residents and seven staff members all tested positive for COVID-19, with another 25 pending.

“As someone who has visited the soldiers’ house in Holyoke several times to catch up with staff and residents, I am heartbroken by the news today,” said Mass Governor Charlie Baker on Monday on Twitter. “The loss of these residents from COVID-19 is a frightening loss for all of us. Public health experts are at Holyoke Soldiers’s Home to conduct a comprehensive health and staff survey to plan appropriate next steps. “

Bennet Walsh, the director of the Veterans’ Home, was removed from office and placed on paid leave following the death, according to the Boston Globe.

“As soon as the Executive Office of Health and Social Services learned of the magnitude of the COVID-19 epidemic at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, it took immediate action, including instituting a change of leadership and putting in place is implementing a clinical command structure to bring rigor and expertise to support residents and staff, “an EOHHS spokesperson told Fox News.

“This new clinical command structure is firmly focused on controlling the epidemic of the virus, under the direction of administrator Val Liptak, RN, CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, and is staffed with clinical operations experts, in infectious disease control and epidemiology. “

In a statement on Monday, Holyoke mayor Alex Morse said city flags will be lowered at half-mast in honor of those who have died.

“It was devastating to hear of the magnitude of the COVID-19 epidemic at the soldier’s home,” said Morse. “While I am grateful that the state is now taking prompt action to ensure residents and staff receive the care and treatment they need, I am grieved by those we have already lost and my heart goes out to their families and to their friends. The devastating impact of this virus on an individual is compounded by the limitations placed on their loved ones to cry and cry in the traditional way for those who have died. “

Morse said the deaths were a “painful reminder that, while many people will experience mild symptoms or no symptoms, some of us are much more at risk, and we must be vigilant in our care to keep everyone safe. . “

“I call on all Holyokers to consider your actions, to be sure to follow social estrangement to the best of your ability, to contact your friends and loved ones, and to take care of you physically and mentally,” said Morse. “While we need distance from each other now, we are in this fight together.”

On Tuesday, Massachusetts had 5,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 56 deaths.