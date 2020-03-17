Coronavirus outbreak forces New York hospitals to ban visitors

The Mount Sinai hospital system in New York decided to ban visitors in order to protect patients from novel coronavirus. As of March 17, visitors to emergency departments, hospital units, ambulatory sites and other facilities will be prohibited, except in limited circumstances.

Limited circumstances include a healthy visitor for pediatrics / NICU, a healthy partner for maternity and postpartum, a healthy visitor for end of life / palliative care, a healthy visitor for outpatient geriatrics and a healthy visitor authorized to care the discharged patients.

In the emergency departments, a healthy visitor is authorized to accompany patients who need help, and one visitor per pediatric patient is authorized in the pediatric emergency, which must be a parent or caregiver. Visitors with possible COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to leave.

“Instead of a personal visit, we strongly encourage everyone to use FaceTime or other virtual means to connect with a love made in the hospital,” said a hospital press release. “We apologize for any inconvenience this new policy may cause, and we hope you understand that we do not take these decisions lightly or without much thought. These are difficult but necessary steps to keep everyone safe as we manage the COVID-19 crisis. “

As of March 17, New York has confirmed at least 967 and 10 deaths. Nationally, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached more than 4,661 and at least 85 deaths. On Monday, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey closed bars, restaurants and movie theaters in an effort to stifle the spread of the virus throughout the metropolitan area.

“Our main goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections does not overwhelm our health care system, and everyone agrees that social isolation is the best way to do it,” said New York Governor Cuomo. Monday. “It is not a war that can be won on its own, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe, but also prevents” shopping State ”where residents of one state go to another. and vice versa.”