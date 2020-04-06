Coronavirus outbreak in California nursing home infects more than 2 dozen

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

An epidemic of new coronavirus, COVID-19, in a nursing home in Riverside, California, has made more than two dozen people sick, according to the county health department.

At least 30 patients and some staff from Riverside Long-Term Care Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, making it another long-term care facility in the country to be ravaged by the virus. Results are expected for other residents of the facility with 90 or more beds, according to Riverside County Public Health.

Since then, the establishment has been closed to new patients, staff are not allowed to work in other establishments and sick patients are isolated.

“All patients are closely monitored”, officials said in a press release. “Staff members use personal protective equipment and those who test positive will be fired from work until released.

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said he expects to see similar outbreaks throughout the community.

“This is a vulnerable population and we will take all necessary measures to protect them. But these steps can only work effectively if people stay at home, stay separate, and cover their faces in public to reduce overall transmission, “said Kaiser.

Outbreaks of viral diseases are not uncommon in nursing homes, as patients are often older, have underlying health conditions and live in close quarters – factors that make these populations particularly vulnerable to disease infectious.

“This is a very serious situation and shows why we must all take serious measures to change our behavior, because these measures aim to protect our most vulnerable. They need and deserve our protection and we must all do our part, ”said Karen Spiegel, Riverside County supervisor, in a statement.

The Kirkland Life Care Center made national headlines when it was found to be the epicenter of an epidemic in Washington State beginning in February. Of the 60 deaths reported in King County on March 19, at least 35 were associated with the nursing home.

Last week, Maryland officials announced that at least five residents of a retirement home he died recently due to the new coronavirus, the state governor suggesting that a staff member who showed no symptoms could have unconsciously exposed the facility to COVID-19.

And in Tennessee, a coronavirus outbreak in a nursing home left two dead and more than 100 others hospitalized – just a week after the state banned most visitors to long-term care facilities.

