Coronavirus outbreak in Maryland nursing home may have started with asymptomatic worker, government says

At least five residents of a Maryland nursing home have died recently new coronavirusofficials said, the state governor implied that a symptomless staff member could have unknowingly exposed the facility to COVID-19.

“The Carroll County health department today announced the county’s third, fourth and fifth deaths from COVID-19,” the health department said in a statement. according to Fox Baltimore. “The three people were all residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home and all had underlying health conditions. The first individual was a 70 year old male, the second was a 70 year old male and the third was a 60 year old female. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. “

Governor Larry Hogan called the epidemic “tragic”.

“Several state agencies are on the scene and are working closely with the local health service and the facility as they take urgent measures to protect residents and additional staff who may have been exposed,” a- he said in a statement.

While appearing on C-SPAN, Hogan said the state had closed access to nursing homes and assisted living facilities for visitors, which could result in an outbreak with a healthcare worker.

“One of the healthcare workers, who is screened, tested and checked to make sure they don’t have a temperature, one of them, who was asymptomatic, entered the facility and introduced the virus and infected the population, ”said Hogan. “It went like wildfire and we now have a situation where almost 70 of these patients have tested positive, and a total number of staff. We already have a number of deaths in the facility and a number of people, almost half of the patients, have been hospitalized. It is a tragic situation. “

Mount. An airy nursing home reported that 77 of its 95 residents tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Fox affiliate Baltimore. Staff members are also being tested and the National Guard has been deployed to help assess the situation.

“Unfortunately, as tragic as it is, this is not an unusual situation,” said Hogan of the epidemic. “It happens in other parts of the country.”

On Monday, Hogan issued a home stay order for residents, which began on March 31. The state saw nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 31 deaths. Carroll County, home of the Pleasant View nursing home, has 96 cases.