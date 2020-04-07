Coronavirus outbreak in Virginia nursing facility kills dozens

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

An epidemic of new coronavirus has killed at least 28 residents in a qualified Virginia nursing facility and made nearly 100 others sick. The victims are between 56 and 102 years old, said the medical director of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center: according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Richmond-based facility announced several weeks ago that it will test all residents after cases appear in mid-March. The results found 119 positive cases among residents, including those who died, according to the Times-Dispatch. Only about 30 residents of the center gave a negative result. The center has about 160 residents, according to the Times-Dispatch.

EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS AT CALIFORNIA NURSING HOME INFECTED MORE THAN 2 TENS

Dr. James Wright, the centre’s medical director, said the death rate at the facility was around one in four patients who tested positive, the Times-Dispatch reported.

A facility spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for additional comments.

Statewide, authorities have confirmed 3,333 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths. The Virginia Department of Health did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request to comment on the situation in Canterbury.

Nursing facilities across the country have limited patient access and limited social activities to protect vulnerable residents from the nation-sweeping coronavirus. Utah, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut and Tennessee are a handful of states that have reported deaths from coronavirus among residents of nursing homes. In Massachusetts, an epidemic in a veterans’ home has killed at least six residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructed nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan that includes rapid identification and management of sick residents, considerations for visitors and consultant staff, supplies and resources, policies on sick leave and other health considerations, education and training and capacity building in personnel, equipment, supplies and post-mortem care.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

In addition, the agency has published guidelines for centers with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases that include restriction of all visits, except in certain circumstances, restriction of all volunteers and non-essential health staff. , the cancellation of group activities and joint meals, and the implementation of active screening of residents and caregivers for fever and respiratory symptoms.