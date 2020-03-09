Coronavirus outbreak prompts more men to wash their hands in airport toilets, Twitter responds

As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to grow in the U.S. and around the world, health officials remind the public to wash one’s hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, “Dr. Amy Fuller, director of the master’s program in family nursing at Endicott College, told Fox News. “If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty. “

CORONAVIRUS-INSPIRED TIKTOK DANCE RECALLS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS TO WASH HANDS

According to Twitter, it seems that the message has resonated with people around the world – especially men.

Dr. Eric Schneider recently wrote on Twitter that he observed a “line in the men’s room to wash hands at the sink”, describing it as a “new” experience.

However, this fact prompted Twitter to ask another question entirely: weren’t men “washing themselves” before?

Twitter has since come together to question – and shame – men’s public restroom practices following this revealing “experience” shared by Dr. Schneider.

Whether or not the Twitter responses reflect men’s washing habits, good hygiene and good hand washing have been described as essential to preventing the spread of the potentially deadly virus. Just make sure you do it right.