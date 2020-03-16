Coronavirus outbreak prompts New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to close bars, restaurants, and movie theaters

The governors of the country’s largest metropolitan area have collectively decided to close bars, restaurants and cinemas in order to stem the growing number of cases of coronavirus.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they were working to limit the crowd’s capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people starting at 8 p.m. Monday across the Tri-State area.

“Our main goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections does not crash our health care system, and everyone agrees that social isolation is the best way to do it,” said said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. in a report. “It is not a war that can be won on its own, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents” shopping. ‘State’ where residents of one state go to another and vice versa. “

Governors have said that essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations can remain open after 8 p.m., although all non-essential businesses must close, including cinemas and casinos. Restaurants can offer take-out and delivery.

These steps mark the latest escalation of efforts to separate people in the New York metropolitan area and an attempt to coordinate a response.

“We have to work together through this. The authorities slept at the light switch, “Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont told reporters during a conference call.

Lamont, Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy are Democrats.

Murphy said that with “everything we see” in Garden State, the time has come to take “our strongest and most direct actions” to slow COVID-19.

“I have said repeatedly over the past few days that in our state we are going to get through this as a New Jersey family,” the Governor of New Jersey said in a statement. “But if we are all in the same boat, we must work with our neighboring states to act together. The work against the coronavirus does not depend only on some of us, it is on all of us.”

Cuomo said he called on the federal government to implement protocols nationally, but “in their absence, we take it on ourselves.”

