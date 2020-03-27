Coronavirus package contains $ 11 billion for three international development organizations

Among the many provisions of the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus The relief program, which appears to have little to do with the country’s immediate crisis, represents nearly $ 11 billion in money for three international development groups.

The Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) – House of Representatives expected to vote on Friday – includes funding from the African Development Fund (ADF), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and International Development Association (IDA).

The ADF and the AfDB are two related organizations that help finance development and poverty eradication efforts in Africa, while IDA is a World Bank subsidiary that gives to poor countries in general. Together, they will receive more than $ 10.8 billion under the CARES Act.

This includes $ 7,286,587,008 for the AfDB, $ 513,900,000 for the ADF and $ 3,004,200,000 for the IDA.

As the most costly stimulus in US history, the bill has met with mixed and often conflicting reaction, even from those who advocate it. The package contains much-needed relief for struggling workers facing layoffs, as companies are forced to temporarily close on an unprecedented scale in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But some have questioned the huge pot of money set aside for lending to large industries, while others have questioned the range of seemingly unrelated or tangential financing that has found its way.

Controversial credits hidden in the coronavirus recovery plan include $ 25 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the performing arts, with a stipulation that funds must help to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. No language of this type is linked to the provisions of the AfDB, ADF or IDA.

The inclusion of these funds follows a call by the Center for Global Development (CGD) for the United States to include funding from international organizations in its coronavirus rescue program, citing the possibility that even after the virus either under control in the United States, it could see a resurgence if there is not enough effort to suppress it worldwide.

“[T]To put it bluntly, the United States will not be immune to this pandemic until the world is immune to this pandemic – without widespread access to a vaccine or countermeasures, cases rebound quickly when quarantines are lifted, as has been demonstrated in Singapore and Hong Kong. week, “read a letter the CGD sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. last week.

Funding for these three international organizations was not an addition to the 11th hour; it was included in the original republican version of the coronavirus bill.

The striking $ 2.2 trillion price of the CARES law, meanwhile, was more a point of pride for Republicans and Democrats, given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences, which ‘concern about federal spending. But at least one member of the House sounded the alarm about the amount of the expenses provided for in the bill.

“This bipartisan agreement is a gross deal for the people,” said representative Justin Amash, I-Mich., A former Republican, tweeted Wednesday. “It does far too little for those most in need of aid, while providing hundreds of billions of dollars in welfare to businesses, massively increasing government, inhibiting economic adjustment and expanding gap between the rich and the poor. “