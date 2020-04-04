Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Massive Increase in Hungry Families, Says Feeding America CEO

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The growth Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in demand for the charitable food system in America, as the country faces increased unemployment, school closings and increasing poverty due to quarantine and home support orders. Feed America is trying to make sure that no one is hungry during the crisis.

Feed America, the largest anti-hunger organization in the country, was one of the two charities for the benefit by FOX and iHeart Media “Salon concert for America” which has raised more than $ 10 million and that matters, but more help is needed to ensure that all Americans can stay fed.

“I have never been aware of something so shocking, so full of challenges like the one the charitable food system is facing right now and it is because of what it means for people facing hunger “Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot told Fox. New.

On Sunday, the special concert drew some 8.7 million viewers on the FOX networks and will be rebroadcast on Monday April 6 at 9 p.m. AND. Feeding America is able to provide 10 meals to hungry Americans for every dollar it brings in.

“What FOX has done is more than money, and the money is substantial,” said Babineaux-Fontenot. “The money, by itself, is huge … on top of that, the number of people who watched this concert without knowing that their neighbors were going through a food crisis.”

Babineaux-Fontenot said public awareness is essential because the “Living Room Concert” encouraged people to donate time, reach out to local food banks and provide donations that may not even be quantified.

“This is one of the greatest unique events in our history,” she said.

Fox News and Facebook too makes a joint donation of $ 1 million the Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Thursday that he plans to donate $ 100 million. Even with the new awareness and generous donations, it is unclear how long Feeding America can maintain its current program to provide meals to those in need without further assistance.

“The people who come forward, so many of them, are people who have never needed us before. Each year, about 40 million people rely on us for help in one way or another, and we see these numbers increasing in some places by more than 50%, “said Babineaux-Fontenot . “The people who never dreamed that they would need the charitable food system to feed themselves and their families show up.”

Babineaux-Fontenot expects the problem to worsen as more and more Americans lose their jobs due to the growing pandemic. While the star-studded fundraising concerts and the $ 100 million donations are obviously important, she urged the Americans to help their best to close the gap.

“If someone provides us with $ 1, it’s 10 meals. It’s huge. If all they can collect is $ 1 and they find a dollar in crisis to share with a neighbor, I applaud this dollar. I applaud every penny people spend on this work and I want to honor every donation, “said Babineaux-Fontenot.

Feeding America is a network of 200 food banks located in the United States. They acquire food by buying it directly; accept donations and programs from the federal government, and then distribute them through a large network of pantries, churches, kitchens and other members of the American charitable food system.

Babineaux-Fontenot has stated that Feeding America will seek additional federal assistance and must continue to raise awareness to ensure that no one is hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We serve every county and parish where hunger lives,” said Babineaux-Fontenot. “We are serving the gap for people who simply cannot make ends meet, no matter how hard they try and who find themselves unable to feed themselves and their families.”

Feeding America has a general donation opportunity for people who want to invest in their global work, but people can also contribute specifically to Americans affected by COVID-19.

“All of the money is donated to communities specifically to meet the additional challenges we face related to COVID-19,” said Babineaux-Fontenot.

The Feeding America website allows anyone to find the food bank that serves a particular postal code, allowing donations of food, time and money to have an impact on specific communities.

“One of my great privileges, in fact, during this crisis is that I know I can help you in different ways. I can only imagine what it would be like to be at home, watching TV and seeing how difficult these times are for so many people and don’t know how to help, ”said Babineaux-Fontenot. “I believe that Feeding America gives people a chance to do it in a way they know is useful, because this money will be used to buy food from the stomachs of people when they need it most.”

The unique concert offered a unique insight into the lives of celebrities who have run from their homes while observing guidelines for social distancing. Artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes, HER, Billie Joe Armstong Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw and Mariah Carey only used an iPhone and all the equipment they had on hand to broadcast their performances.