Coronavirus pandemic could dampen Daniel Jones growth with Giants, says Eli Manning

the coronavirus pandemic and New York Giants change coaching staff and playbook may delay second year shift Daniel Jones‘growth, Eli Manning said Thursday.

The epidemic could roll back organized team activities and training camp this season. Even coaches and executives are beginning to believe “it will be almost impossible for the season to start on time,” Laundress Report.

Manning said to New york post this new head coach Joe Judge trying to implement a new offense has the potential to prevent Jones from taking the next step.

“He has the potential to be,” said Manning when asked if Jones’ jump could be “interrupted”. “A couple of things could make it difficult for him to learn a new offense, and things will be postponed and you won’t be there to be with your teammates. It is not only him who learns it, it is a little everyone who learns it together. I hope they can come back soon and that he can grow as a team leader. “

Manning retired at the end of the 2019 season after 16 seasons with the Giants and two Super Bowl championships.

He finished his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdown passes. It ranks among the top 10 of all time in both statistical categories.