Coronavirus patients mistakenly delivered to Comfort hospital ship in New York: US officials

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

EXCLUSIVE – Several patients infected with coronavirus were mistakenly transferred to the Comfort hospital ship from New York’s Javits Center, three US officials told Fox News.

The number of Covid-19 patients brought on board the hospital ship has been estimated to be “less than five,” said an official.

This information has not been previously reported.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The patients were transferred Friday, officials said. At the time the patients were transferred to the Comfort hospital ship, initial screening did not indicate that they were positive, officials said.

The hospital ship is located on Pier 90 on the west side of Manhattan and arrived in New York on Monday. The ship currently has “a dozen patients” on board, according to Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

Part of the protocol before receiving patients on Comfort is to perform a coronavirus test. The swab test came back a few hours later, but not before the patients spent the night on board the ship, which is only supposed to treat trauma patients, not patients who are positive for Covid-19.

CUOMO REFUSES TO “GRAB” UPSTATE FANS FOR NYC, SAYS ORDER PROMOTES “SHARING”

Covid-19 positive patients have already been referred to the Javits center on Saturday morning for further treatment, said an official.

The Javits Center was transformed into a makeshift 3,000-bed hospital by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials rated the risk to the hospital ship crew as “low” because the protocols were already in place.

“We expected this to happen,” said an official.

Another official pointed out that this was the reason the hospital ship did not want to fill the 1,000 beds on board too quickly because the risk of virus infection on board was so great.

The Comfort team cleans the area where patients were accommodated on board. All US Navy medical personnel wore full PPE (personal protective equipment), officials said.

“We also have infectious disease specialists on board,” said another official.

Comfort New York and Mercy Los Angeles hospital ships are not accepting Covid-19 patients, but key Pentagon leaders are “reassessing” this policy, Joint Chairman told Fox Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. News’ Harris Faulkner Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The move is “not imminent,” a Pentagon spokesperson said later at a press conference on Friday.