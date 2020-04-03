Coronavirus presents new challenges for recovery from drug and alcohol addiction

Americans recover from drugs and alcohol addiction face a new set of challenges new coronavirus the pandemic now requires social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

According to the most recent 2018 survey of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration results, over 20 million people in the United States needed drug treatment

Fox News spoke with Lisa Blanchard, vice president of clinical services at Spectrum Health Systems, a drug and mental health treatment provider in New England. Spectrum’s services include hospital detoxification, institutional rehabilitation, outpatient services, drug assisted treatment and peer recovery support for drug and alcohol clients.

A CORONAVIRUS CAUSING AN INCREASE IN DRUGS, ALCOHOL RELAPSES IN RECOVERING PEOPLE

Blanchard said that although the inpatient facilities are not quite at their capacity, they are not too far apart and the staff do their best not to refuse anyone.

COVID-19 screening questions were generally implemented for clients. She said that at Spectrum’s largest hospital in Westborough, Massachusetts, patients are screened for coronavirus symptoms and their temperature is taken in an office trailer outside the facility, because the residents inside live in shared spaces. So far, said Blanchard, no hospital patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Patients with already compromised lung conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19,” said the director of the National Institute for Drug Abuse Control. said Thursday in a statement. “Specifically, people who smoke or vaporize, or who use opioids or methamphetamine may face an increased risk.”

“The opioid epidemic has not stopped,” said Blanchard. “We are committed to doing everything we can to continue caring for people seeking recovery throughout this period.”

Ambulatory recovery services also had to take into account social isolation and new security practices.

CORONAVIRUS SEEKS DEMAND FOR INCREASE IN TELEMEDICINE AS EXPERTS WEIGH FOR AND AGAINST

“Methadone is one of the most regulated treatments,” said Blanchard.

Before the virus spread, patients had to come daily to receive their methadone in an observed setting.

“We have certain individuals who are in long-term and sustained recovery, guided by federal and more stringent state directives,” said Blanchard, and for these customers, federal and state regulations have recently relaxed, to allow the distribution of medicines to take home during the crisis.

She estimated that about 50% of their methadone patients are now able to bring home a certain amount, based on their individual history. The amount can vary from a few days at a time, to a week and up to 28 days of medication, according to Blanchard.

“We have adjusted the hours people can enter, and we only allow a limited number of people at a time so they don’t congregate in the queue when they come for drugs,” said said Blanchard.

Spectrum also provides telehealth counseling services to people in recovery, “to learn recovery skills and manage mental health issues that occur.” All patients, she said, find it difficult to be isolated.

Good news from Blanchard regarding video or telephony sessions for telehealth patients: “We had a 100% broadcast rate, everyone is at home.”

Telehealth appointments are not the only way for Americans to find addiction services and support online. Cathy Collins of Massachusetts spoke to Fox News about her recovery from alcohol dependence and how her 22 years of sobriety continue in the era of social distancing from coronaviruses.

Before the global pandemic, Collins attended five to seven Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings a week and said that becoming sober was “the best thing I have ever done in my life.”

Now she participates in about four virtual meetings a week using Zoom video calls, and “seeing the faces of the same people I’m recovering from is really beneficial,” said Collins. “These are my people.”

“The technology has been amazing for the recovery community – without it, what would we do?” We would be isolated, ”she continued. “And, solitary confinement is a tragic place to be during recovery.”

Collins, however, has a concern about bringing the A.A. online community. She heard about online meeting hacking by bad actors, and the Boston Area FBI published Warning about that.

VA HOSPITALS DO NOT HAVE AN ADEQUATE AND PROTOCOL CORONAVIRUS TEST, NEW REPORT

“It’s very scary, anonymity is the only thing that allows us to really tell our truth and to think that people are betraying him,” she said. “I worry about the newcomer.”

Her advice for those who feel vulnerable? Call another A.A. one-on-one member.

“We can help each other this way,” said Collins.

Fox News spoke with an independent cameraman from the Washington area, on condition of anonymity, two years sober and grateful for his AA. community.

“For me, the program is not so much about not drinking, because I no longer want to drink, but the thing you want to think about is to try to live life according to the conditions of life”, a he explained. “I am happier when I realize that I am not in control and that I will do my best.”

Now, in stressful situations, instead of turning to alcohol or spiraling anguish, he said that he would recite the prayer of serenity and remember everything he needed to be thankful for: a big loving family, food on the table and the ability to walk around painlessly.

“It’s so difficult for people now, they’re missing the face to face. The Zoom stuff is amazing,” said the cameraman. “COVID has removed much of the interaction. Lots of men and women d “middle-aged people living alone, they’re the ones who are really struggling right now,” he said. “Some say they didn’t realize how much they missed hugging their friends, it’s the only touch they get. “

As for him, he said he was not nervous when the spread of the coronavirus started to move online meetings. He feels grateful for the “rooms”, in person or virtual, because without him, drug addicts tend to isolate themselves.

“I was at a Zoom men meeting last night and two of the 18 people admitted to having slipped or as we say” back off, “said the cameraman.

“These are tough times and it makes me realize how important it is to my spiritual well-being to take care of others. Our meetings are at the heart of the program because that’s where we see how we fit into the world and learn to take care of each other, and it’s for me what makes meetings work when others psychiatrists like Carl Jung couldn’t figure out how to help alcoholics. “

Al-Anon is an organization for people whose loved ones are dependent on alcohol, and the program uses the same tools and methods as A.A., to support the travel of the family member or friend.

“In the program, there is something called a qualifier – the person who sends you to the program,” Felice S., a member of Al-Anon in the New York area, told Fox News. “I had been engaged to someone who was a user, and that’s what made me participate in the program. Then, when I learned more about the program, it turns out that I have had other skills in my life. Right now, the coronavirus is the qualifier, the thing you want to fix, the thing you want to control. “

Felice said that she and others use the skills learned at Al-Anon to cope with fear and uncertainty in everyday life, and this is especially true during the coronavirus pandemic. Even her 14-year-old son reminds her of the lessons she passed on to her, and for that she is grateful.

Felice said that when her regular face-to-face meetings ended, she and a group of women used the web to use Zoom.

“We say the prayer of serenity, we say the 12 steps,” she shared. “It’s centered and grounded, it’s really nice to see each other’s faces, it makes a huge difference.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The same sentiment was repeated by each member of a recovery program interviewed by Fox News: reaching out, getting help, not letting social distancing create isolation.

“It’s ironic,” said Felice, “in an anonymity program, the human connection is there, there is a psychological component that is so important.”