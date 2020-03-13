Coronavirus prevention tips for patients with chronic diseases

Patients with underlying medical conditions such as chronic disease or the elderly are considered to be at the highest risk for new coronavirus according to several health agencies and experts, but what can they do to minimize this risk?

Social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding the sick are some of the best advice for the general public, but for people who are immunocompromised, there are additional steps to take. This includes wearing face masks, according to Dr. Jake Deutsch, co-founder and clinical director of Specialty Infusion and Cure Urgent Care.

“Although the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] do not recommend the general population to use face masks, for those with compromised immune systems, there is reason to be extremely careful, so I recommend using them, “Deutsch told Fox News. “The immunocompromised population should also engage in social distancing and minimize the time spent in public places and touching things that could be contaminated.”

Deutsch said maintaining a healthy diet can also help strengthen the immune system.

“The importance of a balanced diet to prevent disease and boost the immune system is extremely important,” he said, adding that the majority of our immune system is linked to the digestive tract.

Although the complications of COVID-19 are specific to the individual, they can include pneumonia and even respiratory failure. There is also no way to predict what the recovery process will look like for these patients. Early treatment and close monitoring will be essential to determining what the response will look like, said Deutsch.

"The biggest thing you can do right now is to stay as healthy as possible by sleeping well, eating well and taking the necessary precautions like washing your hands frequently and thoroughly with water and soap, "said Deutsch.

If you get sick, Deutsch said you should contact your doctor immediately before going to the office or to the emergency room.

“However, during this period, if she is not extremely sick, it is important not to flood the emergency services because immunocompromised patients may be at greater risk of exposing themselves to more diseases,” said Deutsch .

Stay up to date with the latest information from CDC and local health authorities can also help you stay healthy, said Deutsch.