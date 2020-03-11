Coronavirus prevention tips: how to stop touching your face

Don’t touch your face!

As the new coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, with cases exceeding 1000 on Tuesday evening, doctors and health professionals remind everyone to keep their hands away from their faces. Specifically, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth could be key to staying healthy, because “touching the mucous membranes of your face with your dirty hands allows germs that cause respiratory infections to enter the body. ” said the Association of Infection Control and Epidemiology Professionals (APIC).

But keeping your hands on your face is easier said than done: study found people touch each other 23 times per hour on average. And last week, an official California coronavirus briefing told residents of Santa Clara County to avoid touching their faces to avoid getting the new coronavirus – but licked his finger a few moments later to turn the page in his notes. The moment quickly went viral.

“Make it a habit to stop touching your face. While it is not a substitute for good hand hygiene, it can help protect you from coronavirus and other respiratory infections. Most people find it very difficult to stop touching their faces, “Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), told Fox News.

While this may seem impossible, Schaffner has offered some tips to help you, which you can read below.

Use alarms and sticky notes

Do you use reminders to help you complete the tasks on your task list? Try the same concept to remind yourself not to touch your face, said Schaffner.

“Try using reminders, like an alarm on your cell phone or sticky notes on your desk or fridge,” he said.

Tie a ribbon to your finger

In addition to the alarms and sticky notes, Schaffner also suggested putting a tape or piece of tape on your finger to stop you.

“Put a tape or duct tape on your finger to make you more aware when you touch your face,” he said.

A scented lotion could also be helpful, because the smell “could make you more aware of your actions,” said Zach Sikora, clinical psychologist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. New York Times.

Keep your hands busy

“Try to sit on your hands or bend them on your lap when you are in a meeting or watching TV,” he suggested.

Using an anti-stress ball or a shaken toy could keep your hands busy and, ultimately, your face – but remember to clean the object frequently, experts also suggested.

Don’t forget to wash your hands

“Most importantly, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly,” said Schaffner. “Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or elbow – or better yet, into a tissue that you throw away. Stay home when you are sick and avoid others who are sick to minimize the risk of spreading germs. “

But do you wash your hands properly?